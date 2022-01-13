Texas Longhorns Spring Football Depth Chart: Xavier Worthy And Who?

Who will be the No. 2 receiver behind Xavier Worthy come September in Austin?

Xavier Worthy isn't just a force at wide receiver in the Big 12, he's a force for college football for 2022. It's a good thing Texas was able to get the transfer waiver last fall, or perhaps Worthy would have remained with Michigan after the 2021 success.

Worthy became a staple of the Longhorns' offense during their 5-7 campaign under Steve Sarkisian. With his 981 yards off 62 catches, the California native broke Roy Williams's freshman record in receptions and receiving yards set in 2000.

"Roy Williams is a legend at this school, so it's huge just to have one of his records," Worthy said in November.

The Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year is set to return to help Sarkisian gets things on the right path offensively. New wide receivers coach Brennan Marion recently helped Pitt's Jordan Addison win the Biletnikoff Award, so he'll be tasked with finding the right playmakers.

There's no denying Worthy is the starter at one of the three wide receiver positions. The other two? Spring football will help solidify the depth chart in that aspect. For now, here's what to expect with the initial depth chart for Texas come March.

Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we break down the Longhorns' spring football depth chart, and check out our other breakdowns for several positions:

Quarterback

Running Back

WR1 (X) - Xavier Worthy

Let's get this out of the way. Worthy was the most consistent weapon offensively outside of perhaps running back Bijan Robinson. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch and recorded nearly triple the amount of receiving yards and catches than the next Longhorns' receiver.

Barring an injury this offseason, he likely will see the most reps of any wide receiver come this fall.

WR 1 (Z) - Marcus Washington

Washington became the Longhorns' No. 2 option following the transfer of Joshua Moore. In his final four games, he recorded 14 of his 18 catches for 194 yards and two scores. Washington also averaged 13.5 yards per catch, trailing only Worthy during that stretch.

Sarkisian often has spoken highly of Washington's upside, believing his speed could be a difference-maker. He'll have the chance this spring to lock up more reps in 2022 and remain a full-time starter.

WR1 (SLOT) - Jordan Whittington

If not for injuries, Whittington very well could have been the top target for the past two seasons. A foot injury kept him out for most of 2020 while a broken clavicle against Oklahoma forced him to miss five games.

When on the field, Whittington is a consistent playmaker. He's averaging 14.5 yards per catch and usually records anywhere from three to seven catches. A smooth route-runner, Whittington should be used in the slot until further notice.

WR 2 (X) - Casey Cain

A long and lanky wide receiver known for his straight-line speed, Cain should have a more prominent role in the offense this spring. The New Orleans native did not see action in 2021, but perhaps the heavy offensive personnel pushed him down the charts.

Standing at 6-3', Cain committed to Texas over schools like Coastal Carolina, Houston and Louisiana. Known for his frame and body control, perhaps he emerges as the secondary option behind Worthy.

WR 2 (Z) - Troy Omerie

Omerie very well could be the best receiver Texas produces in 2022. The first thing he'll have to do is stay healthy. In 2020, Omerie suffered a torn ACL in fall camp, keeping him out for the remainder of the season and all of 2021.

When watching his high school tape, it's clear Omerie has speed. The 6-3', 200-pound receiver blazed over the competition in Sugar Land and became one of the top vertical options in Texas. Could he put it all together in camp this spring?

WR2 (SLOT) - Kelvontay Dixon

Dixon showed potential last season as the No. 5 receiver. He made several big plays, like a 22-yard catch against Rice or a 15-yard catch against Arkansas, but the volume didn't match the hype.

Dixon should float around the receiving corps as perhaps the chess piece of the unit. His 6-foot frame will allow him to play both inside and outside, but will his speed cost him reps? Another smooth route-runner, perhaps stronger quarterback play will help Dixon reach his full potential.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.