Texas Football: Summer Enrollee Profile - Xavion Alford

Texas recently added eight new true freshman summer enrollees to its roster. In this new series, we go through each player and give fans an early idea of what to expect the newest Longhorns.

Today, we look at safety Xavion Alford.

Xavion Alford, Shadow Creek High School

Roster Number: 23, 6-foot, 182 pounds

The likely heir to Caden Sterns, Alford comes in as the No. 8 safety in the nation according to 247Sports.

The newcomer isn't just adjusting to playing at the college level, he's also trying to overcome a knee injury that prematurely ended his high school career going into his senior season.

Much like Hudson Card, the Longhorns consider Alford to be a big part of their future plans but are really hoping to keep him on the sidelines for most of 2020. Texas has a healthy Caden Sterns returning after an injury-hampered 2019. Montrell Estell is also back after showing a glimpse of his high ceiling when he was thrust into duty last year because of injuries. Though he's listed as a strong safety, Chris Brown could also be ahead of Alford on the depth chart should injuries force the Longhorns to go that far down the list. If all goes according to plan Alford will play in less than four games in 2020, use his redshirt and be ready to be a bigger part of the picture in 2021.

