Texas Football: Texas vs. Baylor Live Game Day Thread

First Quarter 15:00 Texas 0, Baylor 0

Baylor to receive the kickoff.

John Lovett runs for 11 yards.

Charlier Brere completes a 44-yard pass to Chris Platt, but D'Shawn Jamison forces a fumble, recovered by Chris Brown. Texas football on the Longhorn 22.

Sam Ehlinger throws to Devin Duverna for three yards.

Keanontay Ingram runs for one yard. Will bring up third and six.

Offsides on Baylor makes it a third and one.

Ehlinger runs for eight yards and a first down out to the Texas 35.

Keaontay Ingram stopped for no gain.

Ehlinger hits Brennan Eagles on a crossing route. Eagles breaks a tackle and gets a first down on the Texas 45.

Errant snap picked up by Ehlinger and thrown to Malcolm Epps for a gain of eight.

Ehlinger on the keeper gets two yards and a first down on the Baylor 44-yard line.

Ehlinger pass incomplete.

Ehlinger pass batted down. Will bring up third and 10.

Ehlinger on the keeper gains seven. Decision time for Texas.

Texas brings out Chris Naggar to punt. Punt downed at the 10-yard line.

Brewer keeps for four yards.

Brewer hits Jerad Atkinson for six yards.

John Lovett runs for a gain of two.

Brewer to JaMycal Hasty for three yards.

Brewer hits Platt for a gain of seven, but short of the first down to force a Baylor punt.

An excellent punt by the Bears will start the Longhorns on their own five.

Offsides by Baylor gives Texas a first and five on the 10.

Quarterback keeper from Ehlinger goes for 16 and a first down.

Incomplete pass intended for Devin Duvernay.

Swing pass to Keaontay Ingram is eaten up by Baylor for a loss of five.

Ehlinger hits Ingram for 11. Texas will punt from its own 31.

A shanked punt goes for just 19 yards. Baylor takes over on the 50.

Brewer's pass is incomplete.

Brewer on a keeper goes for nine yards. Quarterback sneak picks up one and a first down on the Texas 39.

Tristan Ebner runs for six.

Brewer keeps for three, brings up third and one.

Brewer on the designed QB run gets three and a first down on the Texas 28.

End of the first quarter.

Second Quarter 15:00 Texas 0, Baylor 0

John Lovett goes 28 yards for a Baylor touchdown.

Scoring drive: 7 Plays, 50 Yards, 2:51 off the clock.

Second Quarter 14:51 Baylor 7, Texas 0

Texas will start at its own 25.

Ehlinger tries to keep but gets stuck at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

Ehlinger hits Brennan Eagles for 16 yards and a first down on the Texas 42.

False start backs Texas up five yards.

Ehlinger hits Duvernay for a gain of five.

Ehlinger keeps for a gain of one.

Ehlinger stopped at the line. No gain. Texas will punt.

Baylor goes three and out. The Bears will punt back to Texas.

Texas takes over at its own 42-yard line after the punt.

Ehlinger takes a shot over the top to Eagles, but the pass was too long. Second down.

Roschon Johnson gains three. Brings up third and a long six.

Ehlinger no gain on the keeper. Texas will punt.

Brewer's swing pass is incomplete.

Brewer hits R.J. Snead for 11 yards and a first down.

Brewer hits Chris Platt for six.

Back to Snead for seven and a Baylor first down on the Bears' 48.

Holding will push the Bears back 10 yards for first and 20 from their own 38.

Pass completely for four yards. Will ring up second and 16.

Brewer sacked for a loss of seven. Brings up third an 23.

Brewer gains 13 back to the original line of scrimmage. Baylor will punt back to Texas with 4:45 on the clock.

Another great punt from the Bears pins Texas on its own 4-yard line.

Ehlinger avoids a sack that would have been a safety, then hits Malcolm Epps for a gain of 15 and a first down.

Ingram runs for no gain.

Speed option pitch to Ingram goes for 14 and another Texas first down.

Back to Ingram on the ground, gains five.

Ehlinger sacked for a loss of nine. Brings up third and 14 from the Texas 28.

Ehlinger hits Duvernay over the middle for no gain. Texas will punt to Baylor with 1:16 to go in the half.

Baylor will start at its own 26.

Brewer gains 12 on the keeper for a first down on the 38.

Brewer hits Mimms for 15 and a first down on the Texas 47.

Brewer's pass incomplete.

Note: Texas brings out its "Cowboy" package. We saw it quite a bit earlier in the year, but with all the injuries to the defensive backs, it's been shelved for most of the season.

Brewer's pass incomplete. Baylor will punt with 28 seconds to go in the half.

Keaontay Ingram rips off a 68-yard run to the Baylor 30. Cameron Dicker will come on to attempt a field goal before the half.

Dicker hits a 48-yarder as time expires in the first half.

Scoring drive: Two plays, 68 yards 0:18 off the clock.

Halftime Baylor 7, Texas 3

Third Quarter 15:00 Baylor 7, Texas 3

Ehlinger keeps for a gain of 15 yards out to the Texas 40.

Ehlinger sacked for a loss of five.

Ehlinger keeps for a gain of five. Brings up third and 10.

Ehlinger hits Roschon Johnson for five. Texas will punt from its own 45.

Baylor takes over on its own 12.

Hasty runs for five on first down.

Brewer throws the ball away. Incomplete pass brings up third and five.

Brewer hits Mimms for 20 yards and a first down.

Brewer gains one on the keeper, but a penalty is likely coming on the play.

Facemask for 15 yards and an automatic first down on the 50 yard line.

Brewer scrambles for a gain of three.

Brewer hits Mims for a big gain. Mims fumbles out of bounds on the Texas 20.

Brewer keeps for 11 yards and a first down on the Texas eight-yard line.

Offsides moves the ball to the four.

Josh Fleeks runs down to the Texas one.

Brewer on the one-yard sneak for a Baylor touchdown.

Scoring Drive: 9 Plays, 87 Yards, 4:33 off the clock

Third Quarter 7:36 Baylor 14, Texas 3

Ehlinger hits Duvernay for 29 yards to move Texas into Baylor territory on the Bears 45.

Handoff to Roschon Johnson goes for three.

Pass to Roschon Johnson goes for three. He was tattooed on the play. Third and four.

Incomplete pass brings up fourth and four. Texas is going for it.

Pass broken up. Baylor takes over on its own 39 with 5:39 to go in the third quarter.

Lovett gains one on first down.

Brewer picks up 10 and a Baylor first down on the 50-yard line.

Lovett for no gain on first down.

Brewer passes to Lovett for five. Will bring up third and five.

Brewer runs out of bounds for a gain of one. Baylor will go for it on fourth and five.

Brewer hits Mims for a gain of 26 to the Texas 28. The play is under review.

Brewer picks up two on the keeper. Brewer took a shot in the end zone to Mims, but it fell incomplete.

Third down pass falls incomplete, but there's a penalty flag.

Pass interference on Texas. Bears now on the Texas 13.

Brewer hits Mims for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Scoring Drive: 9 Plays, 61 Yards, 4:19 off the clock.

Third Quarter: 1:10 Baylor 21, Texas 3

Texas starts at its own 25.

Ehlinger gains five on the keeper.

Roschon Johnson gains five.

Back to Johnson for five more.

Ehlinger hits Devin Duvernay for six and a first down.

Fourth Quarter 15:00 Baylor 21, Texas 3

Ehlinger's pass incomplete.

Ehlinger's pass is intercepted by Grayland Arnold. Returned to the Baylor 35.

Hasty picks up eight on first down.

Lovett for three and a first down.

Pass interference on D'Shawn Jamison. First down Baylor on the Texas 39.

Brewer goes for no gain.

Brewer hits Mims for a gain of 27 down to the Texas 12.

Lovett gains one on first down. Brewer runs for five. Brings up third and four from the Texas six yard line.

Brewer leaves the game after the keeper. Looks to be banged up. Gary Bohanon has come in at QB.

Bohanon's pass to Mims in the end zone is incomplete.

John Mayers drills a 24-yard field goal to make the score 24-3 Bears.

Fourth Quarter 10:57 Baylor 24, Texas 3.

Ehlinger keeps for five yards.

Ehlinger to Duvernay for three yards.

Ehlinger keeps for four yards and a Texas first down on its own 38.

Ehlinger hits Roschon Johnson for seven.

Ehlinger to Epps for 18 and a first down.

Ehlinger to Duvernay for seven.

Ehlinger pass incomplete.

Ehlinger hits Malcolm Epps for no gain. Personal foul on Zach Shackleford back Texas up for a third and 18. Parker Braun called for another personal foul. Texas faces a third and 33 from its own 38.

Braun has been ejected for whatever he did. We couldn't see it up here in the press box.

Ehlinger's pass is incomplete. Texas will punt.

False start backs the Bears up five to their own six-yard line.

Bohanon gains four on the keeper out to the Baylor 11 yard line. Second and 11

No gain on the QB keeper. Third and 11.

Bohanon hits Chris Platt short of the first. Baylor will punt.

Texas takes over on its own 42 with 5:37 to go.

Ehlinger hits Jake Smith for six yards.

Ehlinger keeps for a gain of five and a first down on the Baylor 48.

Ehlinger's pass incomplete. Intended for Roschon Johnson.

Ehlinger hits Alvonte Woodard for 12 and a first down.

Ehlinger hits Jake Smith for 11 and a first down.

Ehlinger tried to go back to Woodard. Jamison Houston almost picked it off. It would have been six the other way.

Ehlinger sacked for a loss of eight. It will be third and 18.

Ehlinger tried to go to Marcus Washington. Pass incomplete. Fourth and 18.

Ehlinger's pass incomplete. Texas turns it over on downs.

Baylor called for holding. Back the Bears up to their own 40 for first and 16.