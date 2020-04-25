Texas Football: The Dolphins are Getting a 'Consummate Pro' In Brandon Jones

Most players impress at the NFL Combine with dazzling 40 times or multiple bench reps, but Brandon Jones didn't have that option.

The former Texas Longhorn was recovering from a torn labrum, preventing him from participating in workouts.

That didn't stop Jones from making the most of his time with NFL scouts. He broke down film of every team in the league and presented binders full of his studies to coaches and talent evaluators.

"I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to physically perform at the combine. I decided to spend my time building up my mental intangibles," Jones told Draftwire. "I’m really big on trying to improve every aspect of my game whenever I can. Since I had surgery, I looked at it as an opportunity to basically improve my football I.Q. The initial plan was to study every single game from the 2019 season but I wanted to be able to put together a study binder by the combine."

While Jones' detailed preparation may have surprised some in the league, it was nothing new to Tom Herman. The Texas head coach has seen Jones' commitment to the game first-hand.

“He’s a consummate pro,” Herman said. “He studies his craft and studies not just himself and techniques, he studies the great ones in the NFL and the great ones in college, as well, some of his peers. He’s always studying and always trying to make himself better. He really enjoys that part of the game – the scheme and X’s and O’s part of the game.”

Jones is recovering well from his surgery and on track to be fully healthy once he's allowed to get on the field. For now he's chomping at the bit to get started with his new teammates.

"I definitely know the DB room is going to be competitive and that those guys will take me under their wing," Jones said. "I’m really excited to learn and take in as much as I can, and hopefully, whether it’s on defense or special teams, just earn my way on the field as soon as possible."

