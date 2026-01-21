Texas Football Title Odds Shift After Major Additions in the Transfer Portal

The National Championship concluded with the Indiana Hoosiers hoisting the golden trophy for the first time in the history of the program. A historic season that has now officially come to a close, college football fans quickly turn their focus to next year.

Longhorn fans, especially, are looking forward to next season, with a roster that has seen some major additions over the past few weeks. Anticipation is for Texas to be in contention for its first national title win since 2005, with BetMGM announcing that Texas is currently tied with the second-best odds to win the championship next season.

Texas Once Again Enters the Offseason With High Anticipation

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

BetMGM currently places Texas with +700 odds to win the National Championship in the 2026-27 season. That is tied for the second-best odds released by BetMGM, matching Oregon and Notre Dame. Ohio State sits atop the list at +600, while Texas is followed with Indiana at +800.

This is familiar territory for Texas, which entered this past season as a championship hopeful and one of the teams anticipated to have the best chance at hoisting the CFP trophy. The Longhorns began the year ranked atop the AP preseason top 25, ahead of quarterback Arch Manning's first full season as a starter.

The year didn't go as planned for Texas, which found itself with a 9-3 record at the end of the season, missing out on the College Football Playoff. Despite a resume that included a 3-2 record against top 10 opponents, the Longhorns were not admitted into a playoff berth, with the final spot falling to the Miami Hurricanes.

The team ended the season on a high note, defeating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl 41-27. It's in the weeks that followed that Texas took to the transfer portal to rejuvenate its roster. Texas has since secured commitments from the portal's top wide receiver, Cam Coleman, and two top-five running backs, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns have also begun addressing some issues from the offensive line, recently adding the No. 3 offensive tackle in the portal, Melvin Siani.

These additions on offense, as well as the standout returners the team retained from this past season, give credibility to the anticipation for Texas ahead of next year. With perhaps one of the nation's top receiving cores due to Coleman's commitment, and a talented backfield, Manning will have plenty of weapons to choose from, making Texas a formidable opponent in 2026.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

