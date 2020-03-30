LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Tom Herman Talks Virtual Spring Football Preparation

Chris Dukes

A walk through the University of Texas campus is an eery experience right now, with the normally buzzing Forty Acres resembling a ghost town due to shutowns to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Even in these unprecedented times, players and coaches are hard at work preparing for what everyone hopes will be a full 2020 football season. 

With the aid of technology, Tom Herman and his staff are working to install new offensive and defensive packages with seven new staff members. 

Having been in some of those meetings, just as a staff on Zoom and whatnot, our coaches have done a great job," Herman told reporters during a teleconference on Monday. "We couldn't meet with our players last week like some other conferences and so they used that time to make a lot of voiceover cutups. So the technology now is — I mean, you can telestrate on them, you can voiceover and really talk to your players even when you're not there and you can kind of tell them, 'Hey, this is this is what you should be watching to improve.' In the two hours that you do get face time with them the communication level is such that, I mean, it's got a whiteboard feature on the deal, you can show your screen so you can watch the video together." 

Much of the mental work began all the way back in January with players meeting with staff members for film sessions and position-specific conditioning drills. 

"I'm extremely thankful that the NCAA lightened their stance a little bit a few years ago when you started seeing — in the winter it used to be, it was like the summer where you couldn't be around your players at all," Herman said. "They moved to having two hours of film session and then it evolves into on-the-field, position-specific conditioning drills, and then just recently moved into where they're permitting walkthroughs. We took full advantage of that."

On the physical side of things, the Longhorns are continuing their offseason conditioning program as best they can with strength coach Yancy McKnight staying in constant communication with his players. 

"From a workout standpoint, at first when I envisioned it, I kind of, in my mind I had, 'OK, we'll probably have like three different programs, if you will," Herman said. "Program one I've got access to a weight room, program two, maybe I've got some dumbbells or barbells at home and then program three, I've got nothing at home.' I can't thank Coach McKnight and his staff enough. They took it much further than that and they've literally called every single one of our players and individualized a workout plan for them based on what they have available at their house and/or if they have access to a gym."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time, No. 7 - Jordan Hicks

This former Super Bowl winner was a big out-of-state get for Texas

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Football Games in Empty Stadiums? Unprecedented Times May Call for Unprecedented Measures

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is keeping all options on the table regarding the 2020 season

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Big 12 Issues New Guidelines During Suspension of Activities

The new rules detail what is considered permissible contact between players and coaches

Chris Dukes

Mailbag: Did Texas Make the Right Call Keeping Shaka Smart?

There were a ton of factors that went into the university's decision to stick with its basketball coach

Chris Dukes

SEC Approves Video Conferencing With Players, Could Big 12 be Next?

New rules could allow for coaches to meet with players via programs like Zoom or FaceTime

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Four-Star Defensive Lineman's Top Schools List

DeSoto's Shemar Turner has a strong upside

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers 2021 Virginia Athlete (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to land versatile prospect Bryce Steele's services

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 8, Malcom Brown

Brown came to the Forty Acres from football-hotbed Brenham

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Watch: New Highlight Reel Shows Why Roschon Johnson is Going to Be a Handful for Opposing Defenses

The quarterback-turned-running back showed a natural aptitude for his new position last year

Chris Dukes

NCAA Sends Out Warning Regarding Recruiting Dead Period

The governing body says schools are not complying with the recent halt to recruiting

Chris Dukes