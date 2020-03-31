LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Tom Herman Updates on Sam Ehlinger Injury

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman had an update on quarterback Sam Ehlinger during his teleconference with the media Monday afternoon. 

Herman said Ehlinger had been limited in winter conditioning for the last few months in an attempt to heal the nagging rib injury. 

"This is probably over-simplified because of the injury but we shut Sam Ehlinger down the last two or three weeks of winter conditioning, as far as throwing and heavy lifting and all of that stuff, because he reaggravated his rib," Herman said. "He had a Zoom conference with the physician last week and she was telling him to, 'Push here, push there, how does that feel? What are you feeling?' So that was interesting and again unique because the injury is really kind of a pain tolerance. You know when those things heal because they stop hurting."

Ehlinger injured his rib during the 2019 season. Though he was playing through nagging pain the injury didn't hinder his ability to throw the ball as he set career marks in most passing stats. 

Players aren't allowed to meet face to face with coaches right now per NCAA and Big 12 rules as campus is shut down due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Coaches will be allowed to conduct virtual film study and team meetings starting this week per a new rule from the conference. 

There is still a question over whether the 2020 football season will start on time or take place as officials try to navigate this unprecedented situation. 

