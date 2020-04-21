Texas Football: Top 10 2021 QB Wants to Visit Longhorns Before Making Decision

Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has kept an eye on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier through tenures at three different schools.

Yurcich first established a relationship with the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class while still at Oklahoma State. The two have stayed in contact through his time at Ohio State and now at Texas.

Nussmeier originally planned a stop at the Forty Acres among his official college visits, but that trip has been postponed because of concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lack of a Texas visit, along with planned trips to Texas A & M and Miami left Nussmeier trying to make a commitment decision without all the needed information.

These reasons caused Nussmeier to delay his planned Easter weekend commitment date.

"I was unable to finish my visits," Nussmeier explained in his blog for SI All American. "I had made really good relationships with the coaches at the schools I wanted to finish my visits at. I'm interested in every school that I wanted to visit but was only able to get in the LSU and Baylor visit."

Nussmeier described his current situation as a "wait and see mode". He is hoping the NCAA lifts the current ban on visits after May 31 to let him get out and finish up, but understands the uncertainty surrounding that timeline.

"If things don't work out that way and I'm not able to get out on my visits, from the moment that I know that, I'll probably decide to try to make my decision based on pros and cons and what I've seen," he said. "Virtual videos and stuff like that. That could possibly affect me."

Nussmeier's only current deadline is getting things done before his team is scheduled to hit the field for practice in August.

"I think the main guideline that I'm following, now that I've decided to delay my decision, is to make sure I have it done before my senior year," he said. "I want to be 100% focused on my senior year, my last ride at Marcus High School."

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI