Texas Football: Tom Herman Doesn't Expect to Get Collin Johnson Back Until The Longhorns' Bowl Game

Texas got some bad news on the injury front on Monday when Tom Herman told the media he doesn't expect Collin Johnson back in the regular season.

Herman said Johnson 'is probably bowl game' when giving a timetable for his recovery.

Johnson has missed the last two games with a tweaked hamstring. He missed a month earlier this season with a similar injury.

Johnson has caught 35 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns in this season and had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games before his injury.

The Longhorns' offense has struggled to replace Johnson's playmaking ability in his absence, averaging less than 16 points per game in the last two contests - both losses.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is coming off a season-low 200 yards passing against Baylor with Johnson out.

Johnson was high on many draft boards following a stellar junior season but decided to put the NFL on hold to play his senior year on the Forty Acres.

Malcolm Epps, John Burt and Al'vonte Woodard will all see time in the receiver rotation in Johnson's likely absence.

Texas (6-5) is finishing up its regular season at home on Saturday against Texas Tech (4-7). The Longhorns enter the week as a 10-point betting favorite.

While Texas can still improve its bowl prospects with a victory over the Red Raiders, Texas Tech is playing for nothing more than pride after a loss to Kansas State eliminated them from bowl competition with a win last week.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders kick off at 11 a.m. at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.