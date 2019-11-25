Longhorn
Maven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Tom Herman Doesn't Expect to Get Collin Johnson Back Until The Longhorns' Bowl Game

Chris Dukes

Texas got some bad news on the injury front on Monday when Tom Herman told the media he doesn't expect Collin Johnson back in the regular season. 

Herman said Johnson 'is probably bowl game' when giving a timetable for his recovery. 

Johnson has missed the last two games with a tweaked hamstring. He missed a month earlier this season with a similar injury. 

Johnson has caught 35 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns in this season and had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games before his injury. 

The Longhorns' offense has struggled to replace Johnson's playmaking ability in his absence, averaging less than 16 points per game in the last two contests - both losses.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is coming off a season-low 200 yards passing against Baylor with Johnson out.  

Johnson was high on many draft boards following a stellar junior season but decided to put the NFL on hold to play his senior year on the Forty Acres. 

Malcolm Epps, John Burt and Al'vonte Woodard will all see time in the receiver rotation in Johnson's likely absence. 

Texas (6-5) is finishing up its regular season at home on Saturday against Texas Tech (4-7). The Longhorns enter the week as a 10-point betting favorite. 

While Texas can still improve its bowl prospects with a victory over the Red Raiders, Texas Tech is playing for nothing more than pride after a loss to Kansas State eliminated them from bowl competition with a win last week. 

The Longhorns and Red Raiders kick off at 11 a.m. at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Juwan Mitchell Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Chris Dukes
0

Texas head coach Tom Herman updated the media on the

Right Now, Baylor is a Better Version of Texas

Chris Dukes
1

The Bears are doing everything that Texas wants to do as a team and a program

Texas Football: Bears Maul Texas Offense

Chris Dukes
1

The Longhorns were held out of the end zone until the game's final pay in a dominant 24-10 Baylor victory

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Loss to Baylor

Chris Dukes
0

Former players, fans and national analysts all had a lot to say about this one

Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown and Keaontay Ingram Will Both Get MRIs

Chris Dukes
0

Both players left Texas' 24-10 loss to TCU and didn't return

Texas Football: Texas vs. Baylor Live Game Day Thread

Chris Dukes
0

Follow along with us as Texas takes on Baylor in Waco

Texas Football: Watch: Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Fires Up Players Before the Showdown With Baylor

Chris Dukes
0

The Texas coach wasn't afraid to get physical while cajoling his team

Texas Football: Collin Johnson, B.J. Foster Out for Baylor Game

Chris Dukes
0

Both players have been ruled out for Texas' tilt with No. 14 Baylor

Texas Football: Podcast: Does Texas have enough left in the tank for an upset?

Chris Dukes
0

Chris and Dalton talk about Texas' mental state after a loss to Iowa State and preview a showdown with Baylor on the banks of the Brazos

Brandon Jones Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Chris Dukes
0

The senior DB leads the Longhorns with 70 tackles this season.