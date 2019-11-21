Texas Football: Turbulence is Nothing New for Senior Class

Texas' loss to Iowa State all but took the possibility of a conference title off the table for the Longhorns.

Barring a miracle, the Longhorns are relegated to a spoiler role from here on out, playing for a third place in the Big 12 and a slightly-better bowl destination.

So who do players look to when trying to get the motivation needed to finish out the year strong?

Right now it appears the senior class of 2020 is providing plenty of leadership and context.

"I think we've been through a lot obviously," senior Brandon Jones said about his class. "So I think that's something that we're trying to preach to everybody is that the season not over. We've been a part of being on the other side of things and we just have to finish up what we started."

In 2016 the Texas football season went off the rails the final two weeks, falling to Kansas on the road 24-21 and losing to TCU 31-9 in the season finale. Coach Charlie Strong was fired shortly after the conclusion of the year.

The ups and downs of that year have heavily shaped the personalities of the players who are considered leaders now.

My class (has) been bouncing back from adversity since the day we stepped on this campus," senior Malcolm Roach said. "When people tell you to come here (to Texas). People tell you your coach will be fired within a year, those types of things. So (we are) just finding ways to stay strong. Just find a way to stay strong and be there for one another. That's always big. So like I said, this 2016 class, the ones that are still here, we've (had) adversity since the first day we stepped on campus."

While many of the younger players are looking up to the senior class for leadership to steady the program during a turbulent time, they are also trying to help add to their legacy.

"I want to send them (the seniors) to the best (bowl) they can (go to)," redshirt freshman Keondre Coburn said.

Texas takes on Baylor on the road in Waco this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.