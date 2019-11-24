Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Loss to Baylor

Former players, fans and national analysts all had a lot to say about Texas' 24-10 loss to Baylor in Waco on Saturday. Here's a sample.

As per usual, the Twitter rabbit hole runs deep and many of the comments weren't appropriate to include here. We'll let you guys discover those ones on your own.

Texas finishes up its regular season on Black Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas Tech. The Longhorns are trying to avoid slipping to 6-6 in the regular season, while the Red Raiders are trying to pick up a fifth win. Texas Tech has been eliminated from bowl competition.