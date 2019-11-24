Longhorn
Maven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Loss to Baylor

Chris Dukes

Former players, fans and national analysts all had a lot to say about Texas' 24-10 loss to Baylor in Waco on Saturday. Here's a sample. 

Former Texas defensive back and current host on 104.9 The Horn Rod Babers chimed in. 

Emmanuel Acho had some concerns as well. 

Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Shehan Jeyarajah had this to day. 

CBS Austin sports director Bob Ballou 

247 Sports Texas senior writer Jeff Howe 

As per usual, the Twitter rabbit hole runs deep and many of the comments weren't appropriate to include here. We'll let you guys discover those ones on your own. 

Texas finishes up its regular season on Black Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas Tech. The Longhorns are trying to avoid slipping to 6-6 in the regular season, while the Red Raiders are trying to pick up a fifth win. Texas Tech has been eliminated from bowl competition. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Right Now, Baylor Is a Better Version of Texas

Chris Dukes
1

The Bears are doing everything that Texas wants to do as a team and a program

Texas Football: Bears Maul Texas Offense

Chris Dukes
1

The Longhorns were held out of the end zone until the game's final pay in a dominant 24-10 Baylor victory

Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown and Keaontay Ingram Will Both Get MRIs

Chris Dukes
0

Both players left Texas' 24-10 loss to TCU and didn't return

Texas Football: Texas vs. Baylor Live Game Day Thread

Chris Dukes
0

Follow along with us as Texas takes on Baylor in Waco

Texas Football: Watch: Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Fires Up Players Before the Showdown With Baylor

Chris Dukes
0

The Texas coach wasn't afraid to get physical while cajoling his team

Texas Football: Collin Johnson, B.J. Foster Out for Baylor Game

Chris Dukes
0

Both players have been ruled out for Texas' tilt with No. 14 Baylor

Texas Football: Podcast: Does Texas have enough left in the tank for an upset?

Chris Dukes
0

Chris and Dalton talk about Texas' mental state after a loss to Iowa State and preview a showdown with Baylor on the banks of the Brazos

Brandon Jones Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Chris Dukes
0

The senior DB leads the Longhorns with 70 tackles this season.

Texas Football: Jordan Whittington's Status Still Up in the Air

Chris Dukes
0

The Texas freshman has been medically cleared, but still fighting through pain

Texas Football: Turbulence is Nothing New for Senior Class

Chris Dukes
1

The Longhorn senior class of 2020 has seen more than its fair share of ups and downs