Texas Football: Two Longhorns Make ESPN's All Bowl Team

Chris Dukes

Two Texas Longhorns were among the honorees on ESPN's All Bowl Team. 

Offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi was part of a group that rushed for 221 yards against a Utah team that came in leading the country against the run.

Cosmi and his fellow offensive linemen protected Sam Ehlinger as he threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 

On defense Joseph Ossai looked like a one-man wrecking crew against Utah. Ossai harrassed the Utes' defense all day, racking up nine tackles, six behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks as the Longhorns allowed just 253 yards of total offense to a highly-touted Utah group. 

Ossai was also named the game's defensive MVP for his breakout performance. 

While the two honors are great news for Texas fans, perhaps even better is the fact both players will return to the team next year as part of 16 players who will be back for another season on the Forty Acres. 

Cosmi has a chance to rise up NFL draft boards in his redshirt junior season after protecting Ehlinger's blindside in 2019. He will be the anchor of a group that brings back three starters, but must replace left guard Parker Bruan and center Zach Shackelford. 

On the other side of the ball many Longhorn fans are hoping Ossai can continue to build what he did in the Alamo Bowl. The true sophomore flashed All American potential at times in 2019. Many expect him to thrive in a Chris Ash system that would see him playing more of a traditional defensive end role and spending more time crashing into opponents' backfields. 

