Texas Football: What Denzel Okafor's Return Means for the UT Offensive Line

Chris Dukes

Texas got some good news on the transfer portal front this week when Denzel Okafor decided to remove his name from the database. 

The redshirt senior enters his last season on the Forty Acres with the potential to earn a starting job at right tackle, but his mere presence in the depth chart may enact a series of changes up front. 

The Longhorns' starting five on the o-line is extremely fluid as of now with several moving pieces among different positions that could change things come the fall. Along with the linebacker corps, Tom Herman thinks it's the biggest question mark on the team. 

With Okafor back, the Longhorns have another option on the outside that may allow utility man Derek Kerstetter to move to another position. Kerstetter started at right tackle last year, but could very well be of better service on the interior line, particularly at center where redshirt freshman Rafiti Ghirmai and true freshman Jake Majors currently reside. 

Okafor could compete with Christian Jones on the outside, creating a strong battle for reps and playing time at right tackle.  Strong prospect Tyler Johnson is currently expected to move to left guard, while returning starters Sam Cosmi (left tackle) and Junior Angilau (right guard) seem like the only sure bets to stay where they currently are once the Longhorns are allowed to practice. 

Whatever happens, Texas is getting good news with Okafor's return. Another piece to the puzzle is never a bad thing. 

