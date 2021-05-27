Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 9 - WR Troy Omeire

One thing Texas fans must understand is the ability to pass downfield. Last season, the Longhorns didn't have a receiver finish with over 600 receiving yards in 10 games, with two surpassing 450.

That will be a plan implemented under new head coach Steve Sarkisian for the start of the 2021 season. After all, working with four former first round wide receivers gives the burnt orange faithful hope he can duplicate that same success.

The team is expecting big things out of do it all weapon Jordan Whittington. Jake Smith should provide some stability in the slot. Longhorns leading receiver Joshua Moore is also returning for another season.

All three should be in line for breakout seasons, right? Sure, but they might not be the top name to watch come the end of September.

In our new series on Longhorn Country, we will be breaking down the top 10 names to watch for during the 2021 season. Some will be role-players, others will be full-fledged starters. Either way, each will be a benefactor to the success found in DKR.

No. 9: WR Troy Omeire

The one name that perhaps most Texans fans are excited to see has yet to even make an impact at practice. All that said, sleeping on Omerie might benefit Texas to begin the season against teams like Louisiana and Arkansas.

Well before Sarkisian even stepped foot into Austin, Omerie was being praised by then-coach Tom Herman for how well he's adapted to the college scheme. Coming from Fort Bend Austin and without any spring practices, Omeire still challenged veteran Brennan Eagles for a starting spot last offseason.

At the worst, Omerie would have been a contributor in the red zone to help Sam Ehlinger and the offense achieve new heights passing. At his best, he likely would have been an All-Big 12 freshman.

Unfortunately for both parties, neither happened. Omreire suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact injury during the team's first scrimmage. His season was over well before it truly began.

With no red zone threat, the Longhorns finished sixth in third down conversions. They also ranked ninth overall in the Big 12 with time of possession.

Seven months and a surgery later, Omerie is back and ready to strut his stuff. According to Sarkisian this spring, despite being limited, he's been impressed with the 6-foot-3 target's ability to adjust to the new offensive approach with little repos.

“I think Troy’s come a long way,” Sarkisian said April 1. “When I got in here he was probably about four months removed from surgery. He is running. He’s going through individual (drills). He’s doing some limited team work, not extensive. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable.”

The Longhorns are looking for their own four horsemen that were herald as "highlight heroes" in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy each provided the Crimson Tide for two-plus seasons a weapon and different skills to become the powerhouse of the SEC.

Jeudy was regarded for his route-running skills. Smith rarely dropped a pass. Ruggs was the homerun threat each play while Waddle did a bit of everything.

The Longhorns has a Waddle clone in Whittington, who also has had a strong camp. Although a slot target, Smith should be similar to the current Heisman winner thanks to his limited drops over the past two seasons. As for Jeudy, Moore fits the bills just fine.

Omerie has great speed, quality hands and the ability to win both in the red zone and deep downfield. As the final piece for the Longhorns' offense, his role might the one fans rave over for years to come.

