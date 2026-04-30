Texas Longhorns Predicted To Win 5-Star Recruiting Battle Over Texas A&M

With spring camp officially in the book ahead of the 2026 season, the Texas Longhorns are turning their attention to bolstering their recruiting class for the upcoming cycles with official visits around the corner.

Looking to finish in the top-10 for the 2027 cycle, head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to make a big splash to add to the class, and the potential newest one, could come at the expense of their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Texas staff has earned a prediction for John Meredith, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. He is the No. 2 overall recruit in the class, and if he chose to commit to the Longhorns, it would potentially give them two of the top five players in the cycle.

Why John Meredith Is An Elite Talent

Texas Longhorns recruiting target John Meredith with defensive backs coach Mark Orphey | John Meredith (@JOHN_MEREDITH2 on X)

Meredith is the No. 2 overall recruit in the country, and the No. 1 cornerback in the class as well, and it's easy to see why the Fort Worth, Texas native is so highly sought-after. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he has a great frame for a secondary player and has 33-inch arms that will make him great in contested catches to help prevent receivers from working around him to complete catches.

His speed also matches that of his physical capabilities. He ran a sub-22-second 200-meter dash and jumped an impressive 43 feet in the triple jump. He projects as an ideal outside cornerback and could be an instant impact player wherever he sets foot on campus.

How John Meredith Would Shape the Longhorns Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns already have one big splash in their recruiting class, as they currently hold a commitment from Easton Royal, a consensus top-five recruit in the class, and the No. 1 receiver in the cycle. Adding Meredith, though, would give the Longhorns a much-needed boost to their class that currently sits at No. 12 in the country so far.

While Sarkisian is currently viewing high school recruiting slightly differently in today's day and age of NIL and the transfer portal, Meredith could be an exception to that ideology, as he would put the Longhorns higher in the rankings, and send a message to the Aggies that they aren't the only ones able to land top talent from the Lone Star State.

While there is still some time left in the cycle for the 2027 recruits, a looming official visit to the Forty Acres on June 5 could be the difference maker in a highly contested recruiting race between two of the sport's most bitter rivals.

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