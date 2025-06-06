Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs New NIL Bill Into Law
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Thursday morning that will dramatically alter NIL regulations in the Lone Star State, and the Texas Longhorns best take notice.
According to Nick Schultz of On3, HB126 will allow colleges to directly pay athletes, putting Texas in line with the recent House v. NCAA settlement. It will also allow high school athletes age 17 or over to sign NIL deals, whereas only collegiate athletes could previously.
State Rep. Brandon Creighton sponsored the bill, with the state House and Senate both signing it on Sunday. The law is effective immediately following Abbott's signing.
“Unless a prospective student athlete younger than 17 years of age is enrolled at an institution of higher education, an individual, corporate entity, or other organization, including an institution to which this section applies, may not enter into an arrangement relating to the athlete’s name, image, or likeness with the athlete or with an individual related to the athlete by consanguinity or affinity,” the law states.
Under the House v. NCAA settlement, schools will be able to pay athletes up to $20.5 million starting in 2025-26, the first school year of a 10-year agreement. Schools will also be able to participate in revenue sharing.
To help offset the extra costs, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school will raise football season ticket prices by an extra $13 per game. He announced the change during his annual town hall back in February.
“I’m going to alter the season ticket price … to help defray the cost of what we’re doing,” Del Conte said. “I’m doing this, y’all, because I’m trying to maintain the very best athletic program in the country.
“I hope that you think the value we provide you on game day with all the things that we’re doing – whether it’s Bevo’s Blvd., the concert, everything that we do – we’re trying to create incredible value to say thank you. But more importantly, for you to understand what we’re trying to do.”
More recently, head football coach Steve Sarkisian dispelled a rumor that the Longhorns were spending $40 million on their roster.
"What's frustrating on that was it was a little bit of irresponsible reporting," Sarkisian said. "It was one anonymous source saying that that's what our roster was. I wish I had $40 million on our roster. We'd probably be a little bit better team than we are."