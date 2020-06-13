Texas Governor Doesn't Expect Stadiums to Go Past 50 Percent Capacity

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot told all 12 FBS athletic directors he doesn't expect stadiums to be more than half full come football season.

The state is in the process of reopening currently after shutting down virtually all public activity over concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus in March.

Abbott met with the state's athletic directors during an hour-long Zoom call on Friday, telling them to brace for a financial hit as gate money for games will likely drop.

According to Abbott, the only circumstances that would change the current plan would be either a drastic drop in the number of cases in the state or a potential vaccine.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had previously expressed optimism that games could take place at 100 percent capacity, but Abbot's recent comments have to damage the hope many Longhorn fans had of seeing a full DKR Memorial Stadium.

The NCAA recently voted on a tentative plan to bring back college football with a six-week practice schedule leading up to an on-time start for the season.

The Longhorns are scheduled to begin their 2020 campaign with a Sept. 5 home date against South Florida. The Bulls recently fired former Texas head coach Charlie Strong and replaced him with former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

