Texas Has Reached the Point Where Style No Longer Matters

The Texas Longhorns head into another big-time challenge this weekend, hosting the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, and the stakes for this weekend's games can be at an all-time high for the Longhorns as their College Football Playoff chances hang in the balance.

The Longhorns don't have much margin for error as they stare down the back half of the regular season, already dealing with two losses on their record and with multiple more challenges awaiting them down the road.

Texas prepares to welcome Ole Miss, who pose a tremendous challenge as they roll into Austin with a 5-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the SEC. The Longhorns will need to have a sense of urgency on Saturday, as the postseason seems to be getting away from Texas, and its best chance to save its playoff hopes won't be by playing with an impressive style.

Texas Needs to Win on Offense No Matter How It Does It

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, Steve Sarkisian's offenses have been at their best when his offense takes a sophisticated style. The explosive Texas offense of old has had complex and multiple formations, and the plays Sarkisian calls have plenty of motions and shifts attached to them, leading to a high-flying style.

However, the 2026 Texas offense has been unable to look stable with that style, especially in the last two games. And now, as the Longhorns head into their matchup against Ole Miss, essentially playing for their College Football Playoff lives, Sarkisian can no longer call his offense with that style in mind.

The Longhorns have struggled mightily so far with Sarkisian's usual style, and if the Texas offense wishes to get back to at least a competent-looking offense, the Longhorns' head coach might be incentivized to simplify his unit.

Texas' offenses in the style that Sarkisian wishes to operate in rank towards the bottom of the conference in multiple offensive categories, ranking No. 11 in scoring and passing offense, No. 12 in total offense, and No. 13 in rushing offense.

The days of the Longhorns' offensive looking impressive might be over, at least for this season, and Texas should embrace that for the rest of the year if it wishes to make a statement this weekend and hold out hope for the rest of the season.

It's overblown to call a game a must-win with a lot of football left to be played in the regular season; however, another loss would put three losses on the Longhorns' record, and their outlook for the postseason would be bleak.

However, with the Longhorns facing the No. 7-ranked team in the nation, they now cling to what was meant to be an expectation this season in the College Football Playoff. And if the Longhorns want to course-correct, a change of offensive style would be crucial, and it has to start on Saturday.

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