Texas Head Coach Cautiously Optimistic About Football Season

Texas Longhorns head football coach Tom Herman, recently voiced his thoughts on how COVID-19 will affect college football.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, coach Herman stated.

“(My) biggest concern right now is the health and well-being of our players, their nutrition, them finishing strong academically with their finals going on right now, and then making sure that they have a place to work out and stay in shape.”.

Regarding the possibility of a college football season actually happening:

“My gut tells [me] yes for a lot of different reasons… The country needs it, our students need it, our fan base needs it. I go back to all the major tragedies that this country has endured, and sports has always been the thing that has unified us and taken our minds off whatever catastrophe that we’re dealing with.”

Along with the optimism, Coach Herman also recognized the dangers of having full stadiums coming in the fall.

“One of the biggest things that causes this catastrophe is cramming 100,000 people into a stadium sweating and having a bunch of athletes sweating and bleeding and spitting on each other”.

Coach Herman has been active in the community as of late, donating $10,000 to Central Texas Food Bank.

In the closing part of the interview, the fourth year head coach gave some last minute advice to the people at home:

“We have time. Go out. Go volunteer at the food bank. That doesn’t cost anything. We’ve all got time and we’ve all got a voice and even if it’s supporting and tweeting and Instagramming about these causes that are in tremendous crisis right now that need our support.”

