Texas Just Dropped the Arch Manning, Cam Coleman Highlight Fans Have Been Waiting For

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of spring practice after a busy offseason in the transfer portal.

This was highlighted by the addition of former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who committed to Texas after a competitive recruiting battle in the portal between other high-level programs that were looking to add one of the best pass-catchers in college football.

But with Texas quarterback Arch Manning limited during the start of spring after undergoing offseason foot surgery, getting a chance to see clips of him throwing to Coleman had been hard to come by ... until now.

Arch Manning Finds Cam Coleman for Touchdown at Practice

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas football's X account posted a clip on Tuesday that fans have been waiting to see.

During the live portion of practice, Manning found Coleman for a perfectly-placed pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Coleman clearly knew where the camera was, as he instanly blew a kiss to the viewers.

Take a look:

Arch ➡️ Cam connection pic.twitter.com/WjRnQ0bUED — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 15, 2026

Both Manning and Coleman met with the media for the first time on Wednesday and talked about the chemistry they have built together so far this offseason.

"Yeah, he's an elite player," Manning said of Coleman. "He wants to be good, which is the most encouraging thing. He's hard worker, and I'm excited."

Manning added that Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo played the biggest role in getting Coleman to commit to the Longhorns during the recruiting process.

"Everyone was like, I went to dinner with him, blah, blah," Manning said. "But it was really Ryan Wingo who went to dinner with him. I had to go to dinner with some linemen who actually ended up not coming. So really, Ryan's the hero of that recruitment."

Coleman added that he and Manning have been learning each other every day this spring, a process that will certainly continue into the summer and fall camp.

"We've been building chemistry every day, throwing every day, just watching film," Coleman said of Manning. "He tells me where he wants me to be on routes. And really, just building chemistry every day."

The Longhorns will take some live reps during Saturday's open practice, but fans will likely have to wait until the season opener against Texas State on Sept. 5 to see the Manning-Coleman connection at full force.

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