Steve Sarkisian Gives Critical QB Performance Updates From Spring Camp

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of their spring camp ahead of the 2026 season. A pivotal year for head coach Steve Sarkisian as he continues his quest to bring a national championship back to Austin for the first time in 40 years.

The quarterback position for the Longhorns is completely locked down ahead of the season, it's Arch Manning's job and there is no denying that, but the race to be number two on the depth chart could be intriguing between KJ Lacey and freshman Dia Bell.

Sarkisian gave a peek into their competition, and gave updates on how their performances have been, and what has stood out for each signal-caller.

Competition Drives Results

Texas Longhorns quarterback KJ Lacey | Zach Dimmitt - Texas Longhorns on SI

K.J. Lacey was an elite prospect in the 2025 cycle, ranked as the number 18 overall quarterback in the class and a top-250 recruit in the country. He stepped into the situation knowing that Manning would be the one running the show his freshman year, but he still got some time on the field, completing one pass for seven yards last season against Sam Houston State.

Now he's looking to prove he is capable of filling in for the Longhorns, and so far during camp, he has been impressive with his chances, including his ability to rise to the occasions when taking over the offense and showing he has a "gamer" mentality.

"I always feel like KJ is at his best when he scrimmages," Sarkisian spoke of the second-year quarterback. "For KJ, he continues to show us his gamer mentality." When we go to play football, that guy is at his best."

Almost every college football player can look good while doing individual drills, but Lacey has looked the part during team moments this camp, and those are reps that matter, as those are the ones most closely simulate a real-game scenario.

The Arrival

Dia Bell poses for a photoshoot during a recruiting visit with the Texas Longhorns | @DiaBell3QB1 on X

A lot of eyes have been on Bell this spring, and the freshman sensation has lived up to the hype since his arrival on the Forty Acres. The quick release, accuracy, and poise he showed during high school traveled with him to Austin as he works through his first spring camp as an early enrollee.

"“Dia’s coachable, you know that his dad coached him hard because just like all these guys when they were true freshman," Sarkisian said of the newest youngest quarterback in the room. "We’re ripping his [expletive]. Right now, he’s two plays away, and he’s playing in the SEC. “The guy remains so calm. He doesn’t get emotional. He doesn’t get rattled. That’s a really good sign for a young quarterback to go along with his physical traits.”

Expectations are high for Bell, as he was a consensus top-5 quarterback in the 2026 cycle and a significant addition for the Longhorns in the class. While it might not be his turn this season, getting to learn the offense and study behind Manning, along with his early performances this spring, should set him up for success to lead the team in the future.

Manning has also made impressive plays this spring, including building an early connection with new wide receiver Cam Coleman. While he seems poised to take his game to the next level, the other quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart are proving a quiet vote of confidence in case they are needed.

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