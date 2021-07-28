Texas Kicking Tandem Of Bujcevski, Dicker, Selected To Annual Watch Lists

Kicker Cameron Dicker and punter Ryan Bujcevski find themselves in contention for the best at their respective positions for the upcoming season

Football can be strange sometimes.

The only two positions that actually require the player to use their foot on the ball always get overlooked, as the kicker and the punter are important, but tend to become an afterthought in the grand scheme of a team.

On Wednesday, however, Texas kicker Cameron Dicker and punter Ryan Bujcevski got the attention they deserve, as the two were named to the watch lists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and the Ray Guy Award, respectively.

The Lou Groza award is given annually the best place-kicker in college football, while the Ray Guy award us given to the top punter. Here are the full watch lists for the Groza award and the Ray Guy award.

Dicker has had quite a memorable career as a kicker on the Forty Acres. His 298 total points are the sixth-most in Longhorn history, as he has made 47 of his 64 career field goal attempts with 157 made PATs.

In 2020, the senior was 15-for-21 on field goals and made 50-of-51 PATs, earning him second-team All-Big 12 honors for the second time in his career.

As a freshman, Dicker became a fan-favorite on the way to receiving second-team All-Big 12 recognition and a honorable mention as Special Teams Player of the Year. He set two freshman kicking records in 2018 with 18 made field goals and 105 total points.

The Austin native has also shown he can step into any role that is required of him, as Dicker has handled kickoff and even punting duties during his time as a Longhorn.

For Bujcevski, this is his third appearance on the Ray Guy preseason watch list. He has played in 30 career games and punted 134 times with a 41.5-yard average, including 21 of 50 or more yards and 43 downed inside the 20.

The Sydney, Australia native was having a solid 2020 before tearing the ACL in his plant leg against West Virginia. Before the injury, he was averaging 43.3 yards per attempt on 39 punts with nine of 50 or more, a long of 60 yards and 15 inside the 20.

He is the cousin of legendary Texas punter and current Seattle Seahawk Michael Dickson, who won the award in the 2017. Bujcevski will look to continue this success going into his senior year for the burnt orange.

It's no secret that new head coach Steve Sarkisian will rely heavily on the legs of Dicker and Bujcevski to sway games in Texas' favor during the 2021 season. Their abilities could prove to be game-changing, as kickoff against Louisiana on Sept. 4 is just about a month away.

