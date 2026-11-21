Texas DB Kobe Black Exits With Apparent Significant Injury vs. Arkansas
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns poured it on in the first half of Saturday's regular-season home finale against Arkansas, as Arch Manning helped lead the team to a 31-3 lead at halftime.
Despite all of the good vibes, the Longhorns got hit with what appears to be a serious injury in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Texas safety Kobe Black went down in pain after trying to make a play on defense and began holding his knee area. He was tended to by multiple members of the training staff before being helped off to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his lower body.
It's too early to determine what Black's injury designation is or what his status will be moving forward, but by the looks of it, he could be dealing with a serious injury. Fans will have to wait for an update from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday after Black undergoes testing. It's unlikely Sarkisian will have a concrete update right after the Arkansas game is over.
Kobe Black's Potential Absence is Notable for Texas
After nearly entering the portal last offseason, Black decided to return to Texas. He put the team first by making the move from cornerback to safety during the offseason, something that might have gotten overlooked a bit.
Black is listed as the backup free safety behind Derek Williams Jr. but he still provides important depth and experience to the Texas secondary.
Last season, Black had the game-sealing interception of Marcel Reed in Texas' win over Texas A&M. Based on how the injury looks, it appears unlikely he will get a chance to play against the Aggies again when the Longhorns head to Kyle Field on Friday.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7