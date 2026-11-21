The Texas Longhorns poured it on in the first half of Saturday's regular-season home finale against Arkansas, as Arch Manning helped lead the team to a 31-3 lead at halftime.

Despite all of the good vibes, the Longhorns got hit with what appears to be a serious injury in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Texas safety Kobe Black went down in pain after trying to make a play on defense and began holding his knee area. He was tended to by multiple members of the training staff before being helped off to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his lower body.

It's too early to determine what Black's injury designation is or what his status will be moving forward, but by the looks of it, he could be dealing with a serious injury. Fans will have to wait for an update from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday after Black undergoes testing. It's unlikely Sarkisian will have a concrete update right after the Arkansas game is over.

Kobe Black's Potential Absence is Notable for Texas

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Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After nearly entering the portal last offseason, Black decided to return to Texas. He put the team first by making the move from cornerback to safety during the offseason, something that might have gotten overlooked a bit.

Black is listed as the backup free safety behind Derek Williams Jr. but he still provides important depth and experience to the Texas secondary.

Last season, Black had the game-sealing interception of Marcel Reed in Texas' win over Texas A&M. Based on how the injury looks, it appears unlikely he will get a chance to play against the Aggies again when the Longhorns head to Kyle Field on Friday.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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