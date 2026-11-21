The No. 5 Texas Longhorns are hosting Arkansas for the home finale at DKR on Saturday afternoon, looking to move closer toward a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Saturday's contest also marks Senior Day for Texas before heading to Kyle Field to face Texas A&M on Friday. The Longhorns could potentially have a home playoff game in the first round of the CFP, but with nothing being guaranteed, the matchup with Arkansas could mark the final home game for many Texas players.

This includes Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who chose to walk on Senior Day. He's in his fourth year with the program after redshirting his freshman season in 2023. He has the option to return next season but remains focused on making the CFP.

"Yeah, I mean, he (Texas center Connor Robertson) did it last year. I'm doing it," Manning said Monday. "I'm a senior, so I'm gonna do it. ... I feel like I've grown a lot as a person and a player. I've enjoyed my time, but I'm just focused on this week, winning this week. I'm not really thinking about the future right now."

Alongside Manning, who else was honored on Senior Day?

34 Texas Players Walk on Senior Day

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a full list of the 34 players that heard their name called on Senior Day, which includes Steve Sarkisian's son, Brady Sarkisian.

- Arch Manning, QB



- Jelani McDonald, DB



- Ryan Niblett, RB



- Connor Robertson, C



- Trevor Goosby, OT



- Hero Kanu, DL



- Justin Cryer, LB



- Raleek Brown, RB



- Rasheem Biles, LB



- Derek Williams Jr., DB



- Ian Geffrard, DT



- Brad Spence, LB



- Bo Mascoe, CB



- Mac Chiumento, P



- Gianni Spetic, K



- Melvin Siani, OT



- Colton Vasek, DE



- Warren Roberson, CB



- Michael Masunas, TE



- Spencer Shannon, TE



- Trey Dubuc, LS



- Andre Cojoe, OT



- Jaydon Chatman, OL



- Rett Anderson, WR



- Sterling Berkhalter, WR



- Brady Sarkisian, LB



- MJ Morris, QB



- Nick Hudson, DB



- Will Randle, TE



- Ty Boatwright, WR



- Carson Berger, RB



- Brooks Kieschnick Jr., OL



- Bryce Chambers, TE



- Robert Sweeney, OL

Manning was the final player who came out of the tunnel before greeting his mom and dad. First-year Longhorns like Rasheem Biles, Raleek Brown, Justin Cryer and Gianni Spetic all received notable applause despite joining the team less than a year ago. It's clear they have made a strong impression.

Additionally, Goosby came out on crutches after suffering a season-ending injury against Ole Miss. He received a loud ovation.

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