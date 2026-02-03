Texas Lands Another Commitment in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns have been no stranger to making moves surrounding the linebacker position this offseason.

From saying goodbye to some familiar faces to adding new names out of the transfer portal, that group has seen some major changes.

Now, the team is addressing the future of its linebacker corps for beyond next season.

Texas Lands 3-Star Linebacker Cade Haug

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Three-star 2027 linebacker Cade Haug announced on social media Monday that he has committed to Texas, saying he is "100%" committed.

"After much consideration with my parents and coaches I’m blessed to say I am 100% commitment to the University of Texas," Haug wrote on X.

A product of Kingwood High School in Humble, TX, where he plays both linebacker and running back, Haug has received offers from programs like Kentucky, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, Memphis, Pitt, Nebraska, Minnesota and Arizona State but chose the Longhorns.

Texas offered him on Jan. 28 and it didn't take long for Haug to come to a decision.

247Sports has him listed as the No. 41 linebacker in the class and the No. 70 overall player in the state of Texas.

This past season, Haug tallied 108 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

During the 2024 season, he posted 153 tackles (five for loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one touchdown, a blocked kick and a blocked punt.

As a running back that season, he had 20 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns while adding five catches for 102 yards and a score through the air.

Texas' 2027 Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Haug now joins what's turning into a talented 2027 recruiting class for the Longhorns.

Texas has already landed players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with three-stars like edge rusher Cameron Hall, tight end JT Geraci and cornerback Karnell James.

The Longhorns will certainly add more names to this list during the offseason.

Texas Continues to Address Linebacker Room for 2026 and Beyond

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Though it will still be awhile until Haug suits up for Texas, the Longhorns and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have continued to make moves at linebacker this offseason.

Out of the transfer portal, the Longhorns added Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.

Texas lost linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore to the NFL Draft while Liona Lefau entered the portal and committed to Colorado. But in return, the Longhorns also retained linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith.