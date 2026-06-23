Texas LB Decommits Right After Official Visit With Will Muschamp

On a day in which they added two more commitments to their 2027 recruiting class, the Texas Longhorns are now being hit with decommitment news.

Per reports from ESPN's Eli Lederman, Longhorns three-star linebacker commit Cade Haug has decommitted from the program and will reopen his recruitment. A product of Kingwood High School in Katy, TX., Haug had been committed to Texas since February.

Haug was the only linebacker commit for Texas football's 2027 class, which means the Longhorns are now empty at that position for the time being.

Cade Haug's Decommitment From Texas Comes at Interesting Time

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Though it's not uncommon for high school recruits to decommit, Haug's decision comes at an interesting time.

He had just completed his official visit with Texas this past weekend where he took pictures with defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen. While throwing up the Hook 'Em for the cameras, it's likely Haug already knew that he would be decommitting only a few days later.

Once second it's all smiles, the next, it's the coaching staff saying goodbye to a player that they spent many months building a relationship with.

Here's a look at Haug with Muschamp only a few days ago:

#Texas LB commit Cade Haug on his official visit



Big senior season upcoming at Katy @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/dRfvRmhKpe — Hank South (@HankSouthOTF) June 20, 2026

Though Haug's decision is unfortunate for Texas, it won't make or break the Longhorns, who have otherwise been on a heater in the 2027 recruiting class as of late.

After landing five-star cornerback John Meredith III and four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson last week, the Longhorns added four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and three-star wide receiver Kyron Brown on Tuesday just a few hours before the Haug news broke.

The Longhorns already had commitments from players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with four-star recruits in edge rushers Cameron Hall, Derwin Fields and Jabarrius Garror, cornerback Karnell James, tight end Brock Williams, defensive lineman Kasi Currie, running back Noah Roberts and more.

As for Haug, he will now open his recruitment back up and begin the process of making a new commitment elsewhere. He received offers from programs like Houston, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kentucky, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, UCF, Purdue, Memphis, UNLV, Pitt and many more.

Some of the top uncommitted 2027 linebackers that Texas has offered include four-stars Roman Igwebuike and Mikahi Allen among a few others.

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