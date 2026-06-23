Texas LB Decommits Right After Official Visit With Will Muschamp
In this story:
On a day in which they added two more commitments to their 2027 recruiting class, the Texas Longhorns are now being hit with decommitment news.
Per reports from ESPN's Eli Lederman, Longhorns three-star linebacker commit Cade Haug has decommitted from the program and will reopen his recruitment. A product of Kingwood High School in Katy, TX., Haug had been committed to Texas since February.
Haug was the only linebacker commit for Texas football's 2027 class, which means the Longhorns are now empty at that position for the time being.
Cade Haug's Decommitment From Texas Comes at Interesting Time
Though it's not uncommon for high school recruits to decommit, Haug's decision comes at an interesting time.
He had just completed his official visit with Texas this past weekend where he took pictures with defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen. While throwing up the Hook 'Em for the cameras, it's likely Haug already knew that he would be decommitting only a few days later.
Once second it's all smiles, the next, it's the coaching staff saying goodbye to a player that they spent many months building a relationship with.
Here's a look at Haug with Muschamp only a few days ago:
Though Haug's decision is unfortunate for Texas, it won't make or break the Longhorns, who have otherwise been on a heater in the 2027 recruiting class as of late.
After landing five-star cornerback John Meredith III and four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson last week, the Longhorns added four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and three-star wide receiver Kyron Brown on Tuesday just a few hours before the Haug news broke.
The Longhorns already had commitments from players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with four-star recruits in edge rushers Cameron Hall, Derwin Fields and Jabarrius Garror, cornerback Karnell James, tight end Brock Williams, defensive lineman Kasi Currie, running back Noah Roberts and more.
As for Haug, he will now open his recruitment back up and begin the process of making a new commitment elsewhere. He received offers from programs like Houston, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kentucky, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, UCF, Purdue, Memphis, UNLV, Pitt and many more.
Some of the top uncommitted 2027 linebackers that Texas has offered include four-stars Roman Igwebuike and Mikahi Allen among a few others.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7