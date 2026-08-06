Texas Longhorns DB Adjusting to New Position

The Texas Longhorns made minimal changes to their secondary this offseason despite the addition of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Texas added two defensive backs from the portal in former Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe and former Brown cornerback Nick Hudson while welcoming true freshmen like Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard. It goes to show just how confident Steve Sarkisian is in the overall talent of the group and what they can become under Muschamp this fall.

However, even though there aren't a ton of new faces in the back end of the defense, the Longhorns are still working through some slight position changes during fall camp before the start of the 2026 season.

Kobe Black Impressing After Move From Cornerback to Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While meeting with the media afte the first practice of fall camp on Wednesday, Sarkisian talked about the move of Kobe Black from cornerback to safety.

Black, who is set to begin his third year at Texas, had elected to enter the transfer portal earlier this year before cancelling those plans in order to return to Austin for another season. By making the move to safety, it's clear he is willing to do whatever it takes to have an impact on this year's defense.

And through it all, Sarkisian has liked what he's seen.

"Kobe's been a nice addition for us there because he gives us position flexibility," Sarkisian said. "His versatility to obviously play man coverage, be a corner. I think he's a very smart player. He's savvy. He's got good instincts, and so you know, so far so good with that move there."

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) during the first half of a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black is now set to be a part of a safety room that's headlined by Jelani McDonald, Xavier Filsaime, Derek Williams Jr., Jordon Johnson-Rubell and Jonah Williams. Many of these guys are entering their third season together as teammates, making for what could be some solid chemistry that other teams around the country simply don't have the luxury of building in just one offseason.

Black made a lasting impression on Texas fans at the end of last year. In the regular-season finale against Texas A&M, he secured the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter to hand the Aggies their first loss while giving the Longhorns a 27-17 win.

It marked his first-career pick. He will now be hoping to add to that list when Texas kicks things off against Texas State at home on Sept. 5.

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