Texas Longhorns DB Adjusting to New Position
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The Texas Longhorns made minimal changes to their secondary this offseason despite the addition of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.
Texas added two defensive backs from the portal in former Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe and former Brown cornerback Nick Hudson while welcoming true freshmen like Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard. It goes to show just how confident Steve Sarkisian is in the overall talent of the group and what they can become under Muschamp this fall.
However, even though there aren't a ton of new faces in the back end of the defense, the Longhorns are still working through some slight position changes during fall camp before the start of the 2026 season.
Kobe Black Impressing After Move From Cornerback to Safety
While meeting with the media afte the first practice of fall camp on Wednesday, Sarkisian talked about the move of Kobe Black from cornerback to safety.
Black, who is set to begin his third year at Texas, had elected to enter the transfer portal earlier this year before cancelling those plans in order to return to Austin for another season. By making the move to safety, it's clear he is willing to do whatever it takes to have an impact on this year's defense.
And through it all, Sarkisian has liked what he's seen.
"Kobe's been a nice addition for us there because he gives us position flexibility," Sarkisian said. "His versatility to obviously play man coverage, be a corner. I think he's a very smart player. He's savvy. He's got good instincts, and so you know, so far so good with that move there."
Black is now set to be a part of a safety room that's headlined by Jelani McDonald, Xavier Filsaime, Derek Williams Jr., Jordon Johnson-Rubell and Jonah Williams. Many of these guys are entering their third season together as teammates, making for what could be some solid chemistry that other teams around the country simply don't have the luxury of building in just one offseason.
Black made a lasting impression on Texas fans at the end of last year. In the regular-season finale against Texas A&M, he secured the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter to hand the Aggies their first loss while giving the Longhorns a 27-17 win.
It marked his first-career pick. He will now be hoping to add to that list when Texas kicks things off against Texas State at home on Sept. 5.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7