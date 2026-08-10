Texas Longhorns Projected Depth Chart After First Week of Fall Camp
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The Texas Longhorns are kicking off Week 2 of fall camp on Monday, following an eventual opening week in Austin.
Among those surprises were the performances of young players like defensive lineman Justus Terry and offensive lineman Jackson Christian, both of whom seem to be on the verge of a breakout season.
Meanwhile, other players have also begun to emerge across the roster, making things a little bit clearer in terms of who will sit where for the opening kickoff vs. Texas State in Week 1.
So who starts and who sits? Check out our depth chart projections after Week 1 of fall camp below.
Offense
Quarterback
Starter: Arch Manning
Backup: KJ Lacey
Third Team: Dia Bell
No surprise here up top obviously. Lacey has a stranglehold on the backup job, while Dia Bell could be the future face of the program.
Running Back
Starter: Hollywood Smothers
Backup: Raleek Brown
Third Team: Derrek Cooper
Smothers and Brown will both play a major role in the offense, but Smothers seems to be better suited as an every down back. True freshman Derrek Cooper is emerging quickly and will be hard to keep off the field.
Wide Receiver (X)
Starter: Cam Coleman
Backup: Sterling Berkhalter
Third Team: Kohen Brown
Cam Coleman is already making insane plays in fall camp. Berkhalter is a veteran presence that this room desperately needed from the portal. Brown, meanwhile, has been labeled as one of the fastest guys on the team.
Wide Receiver (Z)
Starter: Ryan Wingo
Backup: Kaliq Lockett
Third Team: Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Ryan Wingo has made strides so far in camp after struggling in 2025 with drops. Lockett's name hasn't been mentioned a ton thus far, but don't discount his ability to play a role on this team. Bishop will get on the field at some point and make an impact.
Wide Receiver (Slot)
Starter: Emmett Mosley V
Backup: Daylan McCutcheon
Third Team: Ryan Niblett
Mosley might be the most underrated receiver on the roster. I expect him to have a huge year.
Tight End (H)
Starter: Nick Townsend
Backup: Emaree Winston
Townsend looks to be in great shape so far this fall, and it looks like he can take a big step forward.
Tight End (Y)
Starter: Spencer Shannon
Backup: Michael Masuans
Third Team: Charlie Jilek
Many assumed Michael Masunas was automatically penciled in as the starter at this spot, but Spencer Shannon had quite a bit to say about that last week.
Left Tackle
Starter: Trevor Goosby
Backup: Jordan Coleman
Third Team: John Turntine III
Goosby will be a first-round draft pick. Jordan Coleman is emerging as a future player on this line. It is young behind him. In a pinch, Jaydon Chatman or Andre Cojoe could slide in. Both have worked at guard this fall, but have positional versatility.
Left Guard
Starter: Laurence Seymore
Backup: Jaydon Chatman
Third Team: Cole Hutson
Jackson Christian has made a push over the last week. That said, ultimately, I think Seymore wins out for the job for Week 1. Cole Hutson returns as a veteran depth piece. That said, Christian will start for this team for a long time; it might just not be right now.
Center
Starter: Conner Robertson
Backup: Jackson Christian
Third Team: Dylan Sikorski
Robertson is the starter, Christian, as we mentioned before, is a future starter somewhere. Maybe its at center. Sikorski and Hutson can also play the postition.
Right Guard
Starter: Brandon Baker
Backup: Paris Patterson
Third Team: Dylan Sikorski
Brandon Baker is going to make an excellent guard for the Longhorns, and will probably play the position in the NFL. He is under a lot of pressure to perform, but I think he handles it very well.
Right Tackle
Starter: Melvin Siani
Backup: Andre Cojoe
Third Team: Jonte Newman
Defense
JACK
Starter: Colin Simmons
Backup: Colton Vasek
Third Team: Richard Wesley
Colin Simmons is the best defensive player in college football. Vasek is finally healthy and ready to contribute, it seems.
Defensive End
Starter: Lance Jackson
Backup: Zina Umeozulu
Third Team: Jamarion Carlton
Lance Jackson is a future NFL player. Zina Umeozulu has the physical gifts to play a lot and provide valuable depth at the position.
Nose Tackle
Starter: Ian Geffrard
Backup: Maraad Watson
Third Team: Zion Williams
This position has some large humans, Geffrard alone is listed at 375 pounds, while Williams is listed at 370, and Watson comes in at 333 pounds.
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Hero Kanu
Backup: Justus Terry
Third Team: Alex January
Justus Terry has had arguably the best camp our of anyone on this team, and he will play a ton in 2026. He is going to be a star. Kanu is still the starter there, and January provides elite depth. As a unit, the defensive line might be the deepest group on the team and its not close.
WILL
Starter: Rasheem Biles
Backup: Ty'Anthony Smith
Third Team: Tyler Atkinson
Rasheem Biles is probably going to be first or second team All-SEC, he has fit right in under Will Muschamp and is making serious noise. Ty'Anthony Smith will play a lot for this team in various packages.
MIKE
Starter: Justin Cryer
Backup: Darius Snow
Third Team: Rocky Cummings
Justin Cryer is a natural fit for Muschamp at MIKE; Darius Snow brings veteran experience. Rocky Cummings will play a lot of football at Texas.
SAM
Starter: Brad Spence
Backup: Markus Boswell
Third Team: Kosi Okpala
Brad Spence can play multiple positions on this defense, include SAM, MIKE and JACK. He will be on the field a lot.
Corner
Starter: Bo Mascoe
Backup: Warren Roberson
Third Team: John Meredith III
Bo Mascoe has come in and is already the veteran leader of the room. He was one of the best in the Big Ten last season.
Corner
Starter: Kade Phillips
Backup: Hayward Howard Jr.
Third Team: Samari Matthews
Kade Phillips is the clear starter opposite of Mascoe. I think Warren Roberson fills in for him in the event of an injury before Howard does.
Nickel
Starter: Graceson Littleton
Backup: Wardell Mack
Third Team: Jonathan Cunningham
Graceson Littleton could play outside corner as well, but he is a great fit here. Hard to believe he'll make a move. Don't be surprised to see Xavier Filsaime or Kobe Black work here some as well.
Free Safety
Starter: Derek Williams
Backup: Xavier Filsaime OR Kobe Black
Derek Williams feels like the starter, but Filsaime and Black seem like they are going to be hard to keep of the field. Interesting one to watch here, Williams should have a lead.
Strong Safety
Starter: Jelani McDonald
Backup: Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Third Team: Jonah Williams
Jelani McDonald is a star and will play like one in 2026. Johnson-Rubell has earned his chance to play. Jonah Williams still has some catching up to do, but has a lot of talent, obviously.
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Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan