Texas Longhorns Projected Depth Chart After First Week of Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns are kicking off Week 2 of fall camp on Monday, following an eventual opening week in Austin.

Among those surprises were the performances of young players like defensive lineman Justus Terry and offensive lineman Jackson Christian, both of whom seem to be on the verge of a breakout season.

Meanwhile, other players have also begun to emerge across the roster, making things a little bit clearer in terms of who will sit where for the opening kickoff vs. Texas State in Week 1.

So who starts and who sits? Check out our depth chart projections after Week 1 of fall camp below.

Offense

Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Arch Manning

Backup: KJ Lacey

Third Team: Dia Bell

No surprise here up top obviously. Lacey has a stranglehold on the backup job, while Dia Bell could be the future face of the program.

Running Back

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers celebrates a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Hollywood Smothers

Backup: Raleek Brown

Third Team: Derrek Cooper

Smothers and Brown will both play a major role in the offense, but Smothers seems to be better suited as an every down back. True freshman Derrek Cooper is emerging quickly and will be hard to keep off the field.

Wide Receiver (X)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman vs. the South Alabama Jaguars | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Cam Coleman

Backup: Sterling Berkhalter

Third Team: Kohen Brown

Cam Coleman is already making insane plays in fall camp. Berkhalter is a veteran presence that this room desperately needed from the portal. Brown, meanwhile, has been labeled as one of the fastest guys on the team.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Ryan Wingo

Backup: Kaliq Lockett

Third Team: Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Ryan Wingo has made strides so far in camp after struggling in 2025 with drops. Lockett's name hasn't been mentioned a ton thus far, but don't discount his ability to play a role on this team. Bishop will get on the field at some point and make an impact.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V runs the bal in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Emmett Mosley V

Backup: Daylan McCutcheon

Third Team: Ryan Niblett

Mosley might be the most underrated receiver on the roster. I expect him to have a huge year.

Tight End (H)

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Nick Townsend

Backup: Emaree Winston

Townsend looks to be in great shape so far this fall, and it looks like he can take a big step forward.

Tight End (Y)

Texas Longhorns tight end Spencer Shannon against the Clemson Tigers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Spencer Shannon

Backup: Michael Masuans

Third Team: Charlie Jilek

Many assumed Michael Masunas was automatically penciled in as the starter at this spot, but Spencer Shannon had quite a bit to say about that last week.

Left Tackle

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Trevor Goosby

Backup: Jordan Coleman

Third Team: John Turntine III

Goosby will be a first-round draft pick. Jordan Coleman is emerging as a future player on this line. It is young behind him. In a pinch, Jaydon Chatman or Andre Cojoe could slide in. Both have worked at guard this fall, but have positional versatility.

Left Guard

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson in action | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Laurence Seymore

Backup: Jaydon Chatman

Third Team: Cole Hutson

Jackson Christian has made a push over the last week. That said, ultimately, I think Seymore wins out for the job for Week 1. Cole Hutson returns as a veteran depth piece. That said, Christian will start for this team for a long time; it might just not be right now.

Center

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Conner Robertson

Backup: Jackson Christian

Third Team: Dylan Sikorski

Robertson is the starter, Christian, as we mentioned before, is a future starter somewhere. Maybe its at center. Sikorski and Hutson can also play the postition.

Right Guard

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Brandon Baker

Backup: Paris Patterson

Third Team: Dylan Sikorski

Brandon Baker is going to make an excellent guard for the Longhorns, and will probably play the position in the NFL. He is under a lot of pressure to perform, but I think he handles it very well.

Right Tackle

Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Melvin Siani

Backup: Andre Cojoe

Third Team: Jonte Newman

Defense

JACK

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Colin Simmons

Backup: Colton Vasek

Third Team: Richard Wesley

Colin Simmons is the best defensive player in college football. Vasek is finally healthy and ready to contribute, it seems.

Defensive End

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Lance Jackson

Backup: Zina Umeozulu

Third Team: Jamarion Carlton

Lance Jackson is a future NFL player. Zina Umeozulu has the physical gifts to play a lot and provide valuable depth at the position.

Nose Tackle

Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Ian Geffrard waits for the snap during the third quarter during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Ian Geffrard

Backup: Maraad Watson

Third Team: Zion Williams

This position has some large humans, Geffrard alone is listed at 375 pounds, while Williams is listed at 370, and Watson comes in at 333 pounds.

Defensive Tackle

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Hero Kanu

Backup: Justus Terry

Third Team: Alex January

Justus Terry has had arguably the best camp our of anyone on this team, and he will play a ton in 2026. He is going to be a star. Kanu is still the starter there, and January provides elite depth. As a unit, the defensive line might be the deepest group on the team and its not close.

WILL

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Rasheem Biles

Backup: Ty'Anthony Smith

Third Team: Tyler Atkinson

Rasheem Biles is probably going to be first or second team All-SEC, he has fit right in under Will Muschamp and is making serious noise. Ty'Anthony Smith will play a lot for this team in various packages.

MIKE

Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer warming up before the rivalry match between No. 18 Florida State University and No. 3 University of Miami. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Justin Cryer

Backup: Darius Snow

Third Team: Rocky Cummings

Justin Cryer is a natural fit for Muschamp at MIKE; Darius Snow brings veteran experience. Rocky Cummings will play a lot of football at Texas.

SAM

Texas Longhorns defensive end Brad Spence stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Brad Spence

Backup: Markus Boswell

Third Team: Kosi Okpala

Brad Spence can play multiple positions on this defense, include SAM, MIKE and JACK. He will be on the field a lot.

Corner

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Bo Mascoe

Backup: Warren Roberson

Third Team: John Meredith III

Bo Mascoe has come in and is already the veteran leader of the room. He was one of the best in the Big Ten last season.

Corner

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kade Phillips breaks up a pass to Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Kade Phillips

Backup: Hayward Howard Jr.

Third Team: Samari Matthews

Kade Phillips is the clear starter opposite of Mascoe. I think Warren Roberson fills in for him in the event of an injury before Howard does.

Nickel

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. and defensive back Graceson Littleton celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Graceson Littleton

Backup: Wardell Mack

Third Team: Jonathan Cunningham

Graceson Littleton could play outside corner as well, but he is a great fit here. Hard to believe he'll make a move. Don't be surprised to see Xavier Filsaime or Kobe Black work here some as well.

Free Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Derek Williams

Backup: Xavier Filsaime OR Kobe Black

Derek Williams feels like the starter, but Filsaime and Black seem like they are going to be hard to keep of the field. Interesting one to watch here, Williams should have a lead.

Strong Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Jelani McDonald

Backup: Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Third Team: Jonah Williams

Jelani McDonald is a star and will play like one in 2026. Johnson-Rubell has earned his chance to play. Jonah Williams still has some catching up to do, but has a lot of talent, obviously.

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