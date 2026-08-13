Texas Leads ESPN's Preseason All-America Team With Five First-Team Selections

The hype and noise surrounding the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2026 season might be at an all-time high, and the expectations are at a level not seen since the glory days of the Mack Brown era in the 2000s or the dominance of Darrell K Royal in the 1960s and 1970s.

One of the biggest driving forces behind the major expectations of both an SEC title and a national championship is the loaded roster that Steve Sarkisian has constructed for the 2026 season, which is littered with plenty of elite talent at key positions.

And the talent that the Longhorns have on the roster is being recognized in a recent preseason All-American list, and Texas is well represented.

The Longhorns Earn the Most Preseason All-American Recognition From ESPN

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, ESPN released its preseason All-American team, and the Longhorns' talent was well recognized as Texas led the country with five first-team selections. The teams behind the Longhorns were Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas Tech, which had only two first-team selections.

Texas has two offensive players on the list, and it wasn't a surprise to anyone with wide receiver Cam Coleman and left tackle Trevor Goosby earning the honors.

Coleman has already showcased why he was so highly sought after in the transfer portal, showing his elite catching abilities throughout the offseason. And the wide receivers' talent within Sarkisian's scheme has many Texas fans excited about the fireworks Coleman can produce.

And Goosby, the First-Team All-SEC left tackle, returns to anchor the Longhorns' offensive line that will look to improve after a rough season as a unit in 2025. Goosby opted to pass on the 2025 NFL Draft and return to Austin, and now in his second season as a full-time starter, the left tackle will be viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

Flipping to the other side of the football, the Longhorns have two defensive standouts earning preseason First-Team All-American honors in edge rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Simmons is undoubtedly one of the best players in the nation and possibly stands as the best edge rusher not just in the SEC but in the country. With possibly one final season before heading off to the NFL, Simmons will look for another big year after leading the SEC in sacks in 2025 as a sophomore.

And Biles, like Coleman, the transfer linebacker, has already shown flashes of his talent over the offseason. Biles was a disruptive playmaker in the middle of the Pitt defense, and now, in defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's scheme, the linebacker will be weaponized to cause chaos all over the field in 2026.

The final First-Team selection for the Longhorns was return specialist Ryan Niblett. Niblett became a critical part of the Longhorns' 2025 season, making game-changing returns that saved Texas a few times throughout the year, and now the returner enters 2026 with some preseason praise.

Arch Manning Not Selected as a Preseason All-American by ESPN

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Longhorns did lead all programs with five First-Team selections, not mentioned at all was the leader of the team heading into the 2026 season, quarterback Arch Manning.

Earning the First-Team selection from ESPN was Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, and the Second-Team pick was Notre Dame's CJ Carr. And while it's hard to argue for Manning over Sayin after the Buckeyes quarterback led the nation in completion percentage, having Carr over Manning is undoubtedly up for discussion.

Manning ended the 2025 season with more passing yards, passing touchdowns, and rushing touchdowns than Carr, only tossing one more interception while having over 100 more passing attempts.

Regardless of the preseason selection, Manning will have a big say and be a big-time contender for a spot as an All-American at the end of the season with the elite talent around him and a challenging schedule that gives Manning the opportunity for big-time moments and performances.

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