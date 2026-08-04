Every Blue-Chip Texas Football Recruit Ready to Make a Big Impact This Season

The Texas Longhorns have one of the most critical seasons in program history coming this fall as the overwhelming expectations for the school are to return a national championship trophy to campus for the first time in over 20 years.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, while the task at hand might seem like a mountain to get past, he will feature one of the most talented rosters in the country, flanked by recruits the program has developed, and talent acquired from the transfer portal as well.

But with a roster riddled with elite talent, including elite blue-chip recruits, which ones are set to make the biggest impact on the upcoming 2026 season.

2023 Class Has the Highest Expectations

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two names come from this class, but one of them is the most important name on the roster in quarterback Arch Manning, and he is joined by one of the best returners in college football, Ryan Niblett.

Niblett will once again prove why he is one of the most feared return specialists in the country, while Manning looks to build on a stellar second half of the year after a slow start out of the gates as the full-time starter last season. The team will go as far as he will take them, and his talent level suggests that is all the way to the finish line.

2024 Has Numerous Impact Pieces

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bulk of the contribution will come from this class here, which features Colin Simmons, Brandon Baker, Ryan Wingo, Xavier Filsaime, and Ty'Anthony Smith. Simmons has a chance for a historic year, breaking Longhorns defensive records, and has become one of the best recruits in recent school history.

Baker is back to the interior of the offensive line, where he is more comfortable. Wingo has a host of talent around him on the receiver end, which should free him up as well. Filsaime and Smith have awaited their turn to be the guys on defense, and now with the opportunity in front of them, look to capture it.

2025 Players Could Make or Break Success

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 class featured a host of blue-chip recruits and finished as the No. 1 overall class for the cycle. Edge defender Lance Jackson and cornerbacks Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton are expected to be key contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

Jackson looks to continue his impressive year and show why he was the NO. 2 edge defender in the class, while Littleton looks to build off the success he had last year as a true freshman. If this trio can become what the Longhorns think they can be, they would change the outlook on that side of the ball.

2026 While Young, Could Find Ways to Contribute

Jermaine Bishop Jr. was the 2025 Mr Football winner for Dave Campbell | Sports Illustrated

After reading everything above, it's easy to see why the Longhorns have a veteran-led team that was developed to bring a trophy back to the Forty Acres. With that said, however, the Longhorns do have some talented freshman that could find their way on the field in key situations.

Derrek Cooper could be used in goal line situations on offense because he's a bigger running back than the two in front of him, and find himself placed in the bruiser role. Jermaine Bishop Jr. has impressed people with his speed and talent, and could be used in a gadget role.

Linebacker Tyler Atkinson could be used in sub roles, and grow into a vital piece of the Longhorns defense as well. The class is talented but opportunity could be sparse.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.