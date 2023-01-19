Skip to main content

2023 Texas Longhorns Spring Game Date Announced

Longhorns' top three recruiting class takes center stage at Orange-White scrimmage.
The annual Orange-White game will be on April 15th, Texas AD Chris Del Conte announced Wednesday. This marks a new season in Austin as the Longhorns look to get back to a Big 12 championship.

The scrimmage will offer a first-glance look at the Longhorn's new star-studded recruiting class. Most notably quarterback Arch Manning will take the field and standouts in running back Cedric Baxter Jr, wide receiver Johntay Cook, and cornerback Malik Muhammad. Those are just a few offensive firepowers the new-look Longhorns will bring into the mix.

The Orange and White game is the first live-action for Longhorns hoping to earn starting positions. With the new high-powered recruiting class, older Longhorns should have their work cut out. The most notable battle will be for backup quarterback between Manning and Maalik Murphy. Also how big of an impact Baxter, Cook, and Anthony Hill will have as they are expected to play in their freshman seasons?

For fans, this is a great opportunity to attend and get excited about the coming season. The game is free to everyone and as always should be a lot of pregame activities to partake in.

Not every longhorn will play in the game however as some won’t arrive in Austin until the Summer. Some of those names include safety Derek Williams, tight end Will Randle, linebacker Jelani Mcdonald, and wide receiver Ryan Niblett. This is typical for many players as they are still finishing their high school senior years or are dual sport athletes.

The hype for the Longhorns is once again sky-high as head coach Steve Sarkisian embarks on his third season in Austin. So far he has failed the expectations with an overall record of just 13-12 in two seasons. Sarkisian and the Longhorns look to turn a new chapter in 2023 with the help of the third-ranked recruiting class.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

