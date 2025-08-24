Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Game-by-Game Predictions
The Texas Longhorns should be confident about the upcoming 2025 season, after a 13-3 record overall and a 7-1 conference record in the Longhorns' inaugural season in the SEC, while also having another appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal for the second year in a row.
Much of the Longhorns' expectations rest on the shoulders of first-year starting quarterback Arch Manning, who has taken the college football world by storm in terms of hype and expectations for a first-year quarterback. And a Longhorns defense that should be projected to be one of the best in the nation, which, per Pro Football Focus, is the No. 2 defense headed into 2025.
Here is a game-by-game breakdown of each of Texas' matchups in the 2025 season, and how the team can be expected to progress record-wise throughout the year.
Game-by-Game
Game 1: at Ohio State
The Longhorns have a massive task to start the 2025 season with a trip to Columbus against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Texas should be looking to make a statement to the rest of the college football world in Week 1.
Manning will have his first start in a big-time matchup once the Longhorns visit the Buckeyes, taking on fellow first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin. With two relatively inexperienced quarterbacks, defense might be what wins the game, and luckily for the Longhorns they have one of the best units in the country.
Record: 1-0
Game 2: vs. San Jose State
After a big regular-season opener, the Longhorns will return to Austin for their home opener at Darrell K. Royal Stadium in a game that should be much easier in comparison to their Week 1 matchup against the San Jose State Spartans, which the Longhorns should take care of easily, starting the season 2-0.
Record: 2-0
Game 3: vs. UTEP
Another non-conference matchup that the Longhorns should outmatch their opponents, as UTEP travels into Austin for the third game of the Longhorns' schedule. Though UTEP will be starting former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, Texas should win comfortably.
Record: 3-0
Game 4: vs. Sam Houston State
Texas' final nonconference game of the season has Conference USA's Sam Houston State traveling to Austin. The Bearkats underwent a number of changes after losing longtime head coach K. C. Keeler, with plenty a new faces on the opposing sideline, the Longhorns should start their season a perfect 4-0 ahead of SEC play.
Record: 4-0
Game 5: at Florida
The Longhorns' SEC opener has Texas traveling to Gainesville for the first time since 1940, a matchup that could prove to be challenging for the Longhorns. With "The Swamp" being one of the toughest places to play in the SEC and if healthy, Gators quarterback DJ Lagway could be one of the best in the country. Though a tough matchup, Texas should be able to start conference play on the right foot.
Record: 5-0 (1-0)
Game 6: Oklahoma
Last year's Red River Rivalry was over as soon as it started, as the Longhorns ran away with a 34-3 victory over their arch-rival. This year should be different, after Sooner head coach Bret Venables made some changes to his coaching staff and brought in talent through the transfer portal, highlighted by quarterback John Mateer and running back Jaydn Ott. While the game should be closer, Texas should carry its momentum-filled start to power through the Sooners.
Record: 6-0 (2-0)
Game 7: at Kentucky
Kentucky is losing plenty of talent from a season ago, and while Kroger Field has seen its fair share of upsets and close games against top teams, Texas should keep their winning streak rolling.
Record: 7-0 (3-0)
Game 8: at Mississippi State
For the second week in a row, Texas will face a team that is widely considered one of the "lower" teams in the country; however, Texas should not overlook Mississippi State, looking to control the game from the jump when they travel to Starkville.
Record: 8-0 (4-0)
Game 9: vs. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt played the Longhorns a lot closer than expected, thanks to a big game from quarterback Diego Pavia, as the Longhorns left Nashville with a close 27-24 victory. Texas's defense should know how to stop Pavia in their second matchup, and Texas should keep rolling into the back half of the season.
Record: 9-0 (5-0)
Game 10: at Georgia
Here's where Texas could find itself in some trouble, traveling to Athens, a place where Georgia has not lost a game since 2019. A 31-game home winning streak and a Kirby Smart game-planned defense on the road is a daunting task to overcome for the Longhorns.
Record: 9-1 (5-1)
Game 11: vs. Arkansas
This should be a bounce-back game as the Longhorns host the Razorbacks. Arkansas is replacing the majority of its offense from a season ago, and while quarterback Taylen Green could be an issue for the Texas defense, the Longhorns' offense should have no trouble against the Razorback defense.
Record: 10-1 (6-1)
Game 12: vs. Texas A&M
The Lone Star Showdown finally returns to Austin after a 15-year absence, and after the rivalry's renewal was played in College Station a year ago, where Texas picked up where they left off, winning 17-7. With excitement reverberating from both Longhorn fans in attendance at DKR and from the players, Texas should end the regular season with an exclamation point.
Record: 11-1 (7-1)