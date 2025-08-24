Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Game-by-Game Predictions

The Texas Longhorns will look to take the next step closer to championship glory in 2025.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) breaks the attempted tackle from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) during the first half.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) breaks the attempted tackle from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) during the first half. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns should be confident about the upcoming 2025 season, after a 13-3 record overall and a 7-1 conference record in the Longhorns' inaugural season in the SEC, while also having another appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal for the second year in a row.

Much of the Longhorns' expectations rest on the shoulders of first-year starting quarterback Arch Manning, who has taken the college football world by storm in terms of hype and expectations for a first-year quarterback. And a Longhorns defense that should be projected to be one of the best in the nation, which, per Pro Football Focus, is the No. 2 defense headed into 2025.

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of each of Texas' matchups in the 2025 season, and how the team can be expected to progress record-wise throughout the year.

Game-by-Game

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) looks for room to run against the Clemson Tigers in the first half / Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Game 1: at Ohio State

The Longhorns have a massive task to start the 2025 season with a trip to Columbus against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Texas should be looking to make a statement to the rest of the college football world in Week 1.

Manning will have his first start in a big-time matchup once the Longhorns visit the Buckeyes, taking on fellow first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin. With two relatively inexperienced quarterbacks, defense might be what wins the game, and luckily for the Longhorns they have one of the best units in the country.

Record: 1-0

Game 2: vs. San Jose State

After a big regular-season opener, the Longhorns will return to Austin for their home opener at Darrell K. Royal Stadium in a game that should be much easier in comparison to their Week 1 matchup against the San Jose State Spartans, which the Longhorns should take care of easily, starting the season 2-0.

Record: 2-0

Game 3: vs. UTEP

Another non-conference matchup that the Longhorns should outmatch their opponents, as UTEP travels into Austin for the third game of the Longhorns' schedule. Though UTEP will be starting former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, Texas should win comfortably.

Record: 3-0

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Game 4: vs. Sam Houston State

Texas' final nonconference game of the season has Conference USA's Sam Houston State traveling to Austin. The Bearkats underwent a number of changes after losing longtime head coach K. C. Keeler, with plenty a new faces on the opposing sideline, the Longhorns should start their season a perfect 4-0 ahead of SEC play.

Record: 4-0

Game 5: at Florida

The Longhorns' SEC opener has Texas traveling to Gainesville for the first time since 1940, a matchup that could prove to be challenging for the Longhorns. With "The Swamp" being one of the toughest places to play in the SEC and if healthy, Gators quarterback DJ Lagway could be one of the best in the country. Though a tough matchup, Texas should be able to start conference play on the right foot.

Record: 5-0 (1-0)

Game 6: Oklahoma

Last year's Red River Rivalry was over as soon as it started, as the Longhorns ran away with a 34-3 victory over their arch-rival. This year should be different, after Sooner head coach Bret Venables made some changes to his coaching staff and brought in talent through the transfer portal, highlighted by quarterback John Mateer and running back Jaydn Ott. While the game should be closer, Texas should carry its momentum-filled start to power through the Sooners.

Record: 6-0 (2-0)

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) is up ended by defesive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 7: at Kentucky

Kentucky is losing plenty of talent from a season ago, and while Kroger Field has seen its fair share of upsets and close games against top teams, Texas should keep their winning streak rolling.

Record: 7-0 (3-0)

Game 8: at Mississippi State

For the second week in a row, Texas will face a team that is widely considered one of the "lower" teams in the country; however, Texas should not overlook Mississippi State, looking to control the game from the jump when they travel to Starkville.

Record: 8-0 (4-0)

Game 9: vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt played the Longhorns a lot closer than expected, thanks to a big game from quarterback Diego Pavia, as the Longhorns left Nashville with a close 27-24 victory. Texas's defense should know how to stop Pavia in their second matchup, and Texas should keep rolling into the back half of the season.

Record: 9-0 (5-0)

Game 10: at Georgia

Here's where Texas could find itself in some trouble, traveling to Athens, a place where Georgia has not lost a game since 2019. A 31-game home winning streak and a Kirby Smart game-planned defense on the road is a daunting task to overcome for the Longhorns.

Record: 9-1 (5-1)

Game 11: vs. Arkansas

This should be a bounce-back game as the Longhorns host the Razorbacks. Arkansas is replacing the majority of its offense from a season ago, and while quarterback Taylen Green could be an issue for the Texas defense, the Longhorns' offense should have no trouble against the Razorback defense.

Record: 10-1 (6-1)

Game 12: vs. Texas A&M

The Lone Star Showdown finally returns to Austin after a 15-year absence, and after the rivalry's renewal was played in College Station a year ago, where Texas picked up where they left off, winning 17-7. With excitement reverberating from both Longhorn fans in attendance at DKR and from the players, Texas should end the regular season with an exclamation point.

Record: 11-1 (7-1)

feed

Published
Ylver Deleon-Rios
YLVER DELEON-RIOS

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

Home/Football