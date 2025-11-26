3 Keys to the Game for Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies
With another top 10 matchup on the horizon, the Texas Longhorns will need to be at their best while facing Texas A&M this Friday.
With a much-improved offense and a potential chance at making theCollege Football Playoff, Friday's game is a must-win for Texas.
Hosting the Aggies for this year's edition of the Lone Star Showdown, there are a few keys to the game that the Longhorns may want to emphasize while facing Texas A&M.
Limit Penalties
Penalties have been an issue for Texas throughout the season, stalling and ending productive drives and ultimately hurting the team. Heading into Friday's game, the Longhorns lead the SEC with 89 penalties, averaging a loss of nearly 66 yards per game.
This issue especially poked its head in the team's recent loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, where the Longhorns garnered nine penalties for 58 yards. The subsequent week, in a win over Arkansas, the Longhorns earned seven penalties, losing 72 yards throughout the game.
If Texas hopes to pull out a win against the undefeated Aggies, the team will need to avoid self-inflicted wounds like numerous penalties.
Win the Turnover Battle
When facing LSU, the Aggies dominated the Tigers with a 49-25 win, but heading into halftime, the game was close with LSU leading 18-14. In that first half, Reed threw two interceptions, allowing LSU to score a touchdown and a field goal. In the second half, Reed had no turnovers.
A few weeks later, before completing the greatest comeback in program history, Texas A&M found itself down 30-3 to South Carolina at halftime. In that first half, Reed had thrown two interceptions and fumbled, and the Gamecocks converted on all those opportunities en route to what looked like it was going to be a blowout win.
In the second half of the South Carolina game, Reed had no turnovers and led the team on an unanswered 28-point scoring run to win the game. If Texas can force Reed to turn the ball over and convert on those opportunities, then they can perhaps limit the Heisman candidate.
No Self-Inflicted Wounds
While this was addressed in discussing the penalties Texas has suffered from this season, this key to the game applies to other aspects of the Longhorns' play over the past few weeks. Specifically, the receiving core and its struggles at points this season.
While facing Georgia, the Longhorns had numerous drops that ultimately cost the team. Now facing another top-five opponent in the Aggies, the team will need to be at its best in facing an undefeated, in-state, conference rival. This past weekend against Arkansas, the Texas wide receiving core had arguably its best all-around performance this season, totaling 393 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
If the Longhorns' receivers can repeat a performance like that against Arkansas on Friday, it may shift the odds in Texas' favor.