What the Stats Say About Texas Longhorns' Matchup vs. Texas A&M
With the Lone Star Showdown just a few days away, the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up for one of the biggest rivalry games of the season. While the Longhorns have had their ups and downs this season, the Aggies enter the contest undefeated with a chance to maintain their unbeaten streak.
Both these teams have earned plenty of credit for their success throughout the season, but what do the stats say about the Aggies and the Longhorns?
Texas A&M Statistically Stands Out in the SEC
Texas A&M is currently boasting one of the best teams statistically in the SEC, sitting among some of the top teams on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC in total yards allowed per game (301.9), fourth in passing yards allowed per game (183.1), and seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (118.8). Though the team sits in the upper tier of overall defense in the SEC, they sit middle of the conference in points allowed per game, averaging 21.5.
In the pass rush, the Aggies are second in the SEC in team sacks per game, averaging about 3.6, and in tackles-for-loss per game, averaging 8.5. Opposing teams don't have much luck on third downs either, allowing opponents only a 22 percent chance conversion rate, which leads the SEC.
They'll be facing a Texas offense that struggled to start the season, but has really found its stride over the past month. In the past four games, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has had three with 300-plus passing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns, including a six total touchdown performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
On the offensive end for Texas A&M, the team is fourth in the SEC total yards per game (465.1), sixth in passing yards (269.2) and third in rushing yards (195.9). The team also averages 38.1 points per game, which is third in the conference.
Looking at some of the weapons the Aggies have on offense, quarterback Marcel Reed is third in the conference in passing efficiency, second in passing touchdowns, fifth in passing yards and second in overall points responsible for this season. He'll be working in tandem with the team's top receiver, KC Concepcion, who averages 116.6 all-purpose yards per game, which is also second in the SEC.
This dangerous duo of Reed and Concepcion will face a Texas defense that started the year strong, but has had a few struggles as of late. Despite those struggles, the Longhorns' defense allows opponents an average of 20 points per game, falling to sixth in the SEC in that category.
If the Longhorns can find the defense they boasted to start the season, they may be able to topple the undefeated Aggies. The game is set for Friday at 6:30 CT and will air on ABC.