Texas 2026 QB Commit Dia Bell Earns Prestigious Camp Invite
After making the trip to Austin for the Elite 11 regional Saturday, Texas Longhorns 2026 commit Dia Bell has been invited to this year's Elite 11 final.
This means Bell will now move on to Los Angeles, California, this summer, where he will compete 10 other of the best quarterbacks in the nation. This year's final is set to run from June 17 through June 19th.
According to 247Sports, Bell is a five-star rated prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He ranks as the No. 12 prospect nationally, the No. 3 quarterback in the class, and the No. 1 player from Florida in their composite rankings.
The five-star quarterback has been committed to Texas since last June. And while he has been considered one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 class, he is still receiving offers from many of the nation's top programs.
Recently, the son of former NBA star Raja Bell has earned offers from Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M. And while he still has plenty of interest from other programs, who are looking to flip him away from the Longhorns. He has seemingly shut down his commitment as he prepares for senior season at American Heritage.
During a recent interview with ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong, Bell revealed that he does not intend to take visits to any other school besides the Longhorns. He said he plans on his June 20th official visit to Austin being the only one he takes this summer.
This would be a major blow to the hopes of those programs still actively recruiting him.