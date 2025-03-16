Texas Longhorns 2026 QB Commit Dia Bell Reveals Official Visit Plans
As the Texas Longhorns are set to kick off the Arch Manning era this season, as he prepares for his first season as the starting quarterback. They already have a potential successor to Manning committed to the 2026 class.
That being American Heritage High School's Dia Bell, who announced his pledge to the Longhorns back in June. And despite earning offers from other major programs over the past few months since his commitment, he is signaling that a potential flip is unlikely.
During a recent interview with ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong, Bell revealed that he does not intend to take visits to any other school besides the Longhorns.
"As of right now, I don’t have any plans to visit anyone else besides the University of Texas," Bell said.
This comes after he received offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M, among others in the months since his commitment to the Longhorns. During another interview with ON3 Bell revealed that LSU, Georgia, and Ohio State, are three programs specifically that are still actively recruiting him.
If Bell does not plan on visiting elsewhere then his June 20 official visit to Austin will be the only one he takes ahead of his senior season.
According to 247Sports, Bell is a five-star rated prospect out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He ranks as the No. 12 prospect nationally, the No. 3 quarterback in the class, and the No. 1 player from Florida in their composite rankings.
