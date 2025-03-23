Three Texas Longhorns Go in First Round of New Mock Draft
The vast majority of mock drafts have the same three Texas Longhorns players going in the first round: offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive back Jahdae Barron and wide receiver Matthew Golden. Really, the main thing that changes is where the three players go and occasionally in what order they go.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter is the latest to throw his hat in the ring, releasing a four-round mock draft on Friday. As is often the case in these mocks, Banks is the first to go, this time at No. 13 overall to the Arizona Cardinals after a projected trade with the Miami Dolphins.
Banks a unanimous All-American last season, is among the top offensive line prospects in this class. Whether he ends up playing tackle or guard in the NFL, he'd definitely be a a great blocker for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and co.
Barron is the next Longhorn to go, going at No. 16 overall to the Dolphins following the aforementioned trade.
Another All-American, Barron heads to the NFL after being a leader in the Longhorns' secondary for years, and could play primarily as a cornerback or a safety. He'd be a strong addition for a Dolphins defense that already ranked ninth against the pass last season.
Finally, Golden goes at No. 23 overall to the Green Bay Packers, giving Jordan Love another dangerous weapon.
Golden became the Longhorns' go-to receiver after transferring from Houston last offseason, and could eventually do the same in Green Bay.
This is a four-round mock draft, and a few Longhorns did go in the later rounds. Those few include quarterback Quinn Ewers (No. 50 overall to Seattle Seahawks), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (No. 51 overall to Dallas Cowboys), running back Jaydon Blue (No. 64 to Philadelphia Eagles) and safety Andrew Mukuba (No. 114 overall to Carolina Panthers).
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.