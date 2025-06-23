Texas Longhorns 2026 Recruiting Class Moves Into Top 10 After Recent Success
The Texas Longhorns' success on the recruiting trail in June continued this weekend when head coach Steve Sarkisian and company added two more highly-touted recruits to bring its 2026 class total to 15 commits.
The two new additions, edge rusher Richard Wesley and defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, both committed after taking their official visits to Austin this month. Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker now has four commits in 2026, all four-stars or better.
With seven commitments added so far in June, the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class sits at No. 9 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
And Texas, which had 25 players in its No. 1-ranked 2025 class, isn't done yet. But now cracking the Top 10 of 2026 classes, the Longhorns are on track to continue Sarkisian's impressive recent track record when it comes to recruiting.
The 2022 cycle was Sarkisian's first full class after his arrival to Austin in 2021. In his four completed recruiting classes at Texas, Sarkisian's incoming freshman group has never been ranked below sixth in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
When you look at the key recruits in each one of his first three classes, the names are very notable. 2022's class was led by offensive lineman DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks Jr. 2023's class was headlined by quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and running back CJ Baxter. The top-ranked recruits in the 2024 class were edge Colin Simmons and wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
With his 2025 class, Sarkisian's effectiveness with his recruits can be expected to carry on with five-stars Jonah Williams, Justus Terry, Kaliq Lockett, Kade Phillips and more.
Sarkisian has made Austin arguably the nation's most attractive landing spot in college football. The two consecutive College Football Playoff Appearances and the anticipation of championship contention again this year only helps the case.
The 2026 class is being built around quarterback Dia Bell, who won Elite 11 MVP ahead of his official visit to Texas this weekend. And Bell, who has been committed to the Longhorns for over a year now, is ready for what's to come with the players in his class.
"I'm excited to meet all of them, excited to build relationships with all of them and then obviously play with all of them," Bell said on June 17 at the Elite 11 Finals. "You know, we got some more work to do. We got a couple more guys we [have to get to] hop on board with us. But I'm very excited to get to play with those guys and get to know those guys."
Bell mentioned that his 2026 Texas class has a group chat with all the commits. That chat will likely continue growing over the coming weeks and months. It has already expanded since his Elite 11 performance in Los Angeles last week.