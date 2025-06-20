How Texas Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell Won MVP at Elite 11
Entering Day 3 at No. 2 in Elite 11's official rankings, Texas Longhorns five-star commit Dia Bell made sure early that he would end the competition on top. Bell was the first quarterback to participate in the 7-on-7 workout at the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday, and it was his name that was called as the event's 2025 MVP later in the afternoon.
In 7-on-7, quarterbacks get 15 minutes to score as many times as they can. Each drive starts on the 40-yard line with limited first-down opportunities and plays are called for the offense using an Elite 11-set playbook. If the ball is held by the quarterback in the pocket for longer than three seconds, the play is called off and ruled a sack.
Bell set the tone with his performance. He was on target with 18 of his 23 throws, per On3, and converted four touchdowns without an interception or sack.
Throughout the days, Bell effectively displayed his mechanics and ability, subsequently earning himself MVP. Here are some all-around takeaways from Bell's Elite 11 Finals week:
Arm Strength
Bell puts some fire behind the ball that distinguishes him from a lot of other quarterbacks. He can reach any spot on the field and it looks like he does so with relative ease. When he did miss his target this week, it was almost always an overthrow rather than an underthrow.
Bell's throwing motion enables longer throws to still seem effortless. His hips move with the rest of his body towards his target and he finishes with a little leg bounce that allows him to put even more momentum behind the ball.
Progressions
It did not feel like the ball came out of any quarterback's hand quicker than Bell's in 7-on-7. He hardly looked threatened by the three-second time limit, unlike a lot of other quarterbacks who were forced to rush throws or were given a sack.
Bell did a good job of both knowing where he could want to go with the ball pre-snap and getting the lay of the land speedily during the play. He rarely put the ball at risk (with a few exceptions), which resulted in a high completion percentage amongst his competitors.
Bell found his balance between letting the play develop while making sure to get the ball off in time. He stayed ready in the pocket.
Footwork
Bell was a leader of the pack when it came to footwork. He did not look uncomfortable in any passing angle or position, and he showed how his versatility stems from him being light on his toes.
Bell's footwork is as textbook and clean as it gets for quarterback recruits. Moving forward, it is definitely an asset of his, not something that will hold him back.
Placement
Bell has an understanding of the touch needed for various passes across the field. He trusted his read and paired accuracy with timing to oftentimes put his receivers in a favorable situation to catch the ball.
In his 7-on-7 workout, three of Bell's touchdowns came on downfield throws where his receiver was sandwiched between defenders. His last touchdown, which came essentially as his round was expiring, was the narrowest gap of the three. And Bell nailed it (with a great save from the passcatcher).
Let's just leave this here:
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood must really be looking forward to having Bell's combination of feel and power on their side.
Personability
Bell told Texas Longhorns on SI on Tuesday that he is "a very energetic, goofy guy." That side to him appeared throughout the days at Mira Costa High School.
There was a camaraderie between the Elite 11 quarterbacks despite the event being a competition and Bell was right in the middle of that, hyping up fellow passers and enjoying himself. Texas is getting a quarterback who is not afraid to be a leader on and off the field.
"I like to get to know my guys on a personal level so that I can get the best out of them when I need to," Bell said.
Bell’s next stop is Austin for his official visit with the Longhorns. The five-star will arrive to the Texas facility this weekend with some Elite 11 hardware in hand.