Five-Star Edge Commits to Texas Longhorns After Oregon Ducks Decommitment
Just weeks after decommitting from Oregon, 2026 five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley has announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, the edge rusher who reclassified from 2027 into the 2026 class is now pledging to join the Longhorns.
“This for you Mom 10000% commited," Wesley told Fawcett.
This is a massive recruiting win for Texas as they beat out Oregon and Ohio State, among others, to secure his commitment. His pledge comes after he took his official visit to Austin this past weekend.
Wesley is ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher, No. 3 player from California, and No. 14 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, the Chatsworth, California, native is considered the best edge rusher to come out of that state since former Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to 247Sports' Greg Biggins.
"Wesley was a top-five overall prospect in the ’27 class before re-classifying to the ’26 class. A very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since at least Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019," Biggins writes. " Loves the weight room and has the multi-sport background we like to see in an edge rusher as well. When you combine his size, natural athleticism, motor and work ethic, his ceiling is as high as any player out West."
After a slow start to the 2026 recruiting cycle as the Longhorns sat outside the top-20 heading into the month of June, they have recently turned up the heat. With the commitment of Wesley, they have now added seven commits to their 2026 class this month.
Four of those have now been defensive linemen. Wesley joins a defensive line class that includes Vodney Cleveland (four-star), Corey Wells (four-star), and Dylan Berymon (four-star).