Texas Longhorns 2026 Recruiting Class Moves Up After Latest Commitment
The Texas Longhorns landed four-star cornerback Samari Matthews on Friday evening, marking a major victory for them in terms of recruitment.
In fact, the acquisition of Matthews actually helped Texas jump two places forward in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Florida and Penn State are the two teams they slid past, as the Longhorns now sit at No. 14 on Rivals’ list.
Given the recent losses that Texas has faced on the recruiting trail, this win seems well-timed.
Some of the most prominent targets they have missed out on within the past couple of weeks include four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton, four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo and four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. Additionally, two in-state legacy recruits, four-star wide receivers Kaydon Finley and Jalen Lott, have decided to take their talents outside of Texas.
What Samari Matthews' Commitment Means for Texas
These punches left Texas sore, but obtaining Matthews proves that they still have more to give.
At 6-0, 190 pounds, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 6 cornerback in the country and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina.
He made his final selection between South Carolina, Florida State, Miami and Texas, but the Gamecocks and the Longhorns emerged as the two main contenders for the sought-after prospect.
Matthews revealed to Rivals’ Chad Simmons a little bit more about the process and about why he wants Texas to be his collegiate home.
“I am happy it is done,” he told Rivals. “I am going into a championship program. Texas is a championship team and they are building up from what they already are. Texas will continue to win games, produce star athletes and I want to be a part of it.”
His decision to pursue a collegiate career at Texas also means that he will join five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. and three-star safety Yahiem Riley. All three of these previously committed 2026 recruits plan to represent the Longhorns in the secondary upon their arrival in the program.
Now that Texas has earned Matthews’ commitment, they look to win as many outstanding battles as possible. After assembling the No. 1 2025 recruiting class in the nation, a different level of pressure surrounds this cycle.
Ups and downs seem inevitable on the recruiting trail, but earning this highly-rated cornerback represents a clear victory for the Longhorns. He is their 18th commit of the cycle, and it will be interesting to see how they utilize momentum from his decision to continue building this class.