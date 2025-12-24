5 Recent Transfer Portal Entries Texas Could Target on Defense

The Texas Longhorns’ defensive unit is losing some key players ahead of their 2026 season.

With defensive backs Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as defensive back Derek Williams Jr. and linebacker Liona Lefau hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal — Texas will have to search the portal to fill some of the gaps left behind.

Here are five defensive players the Longhorns should consider targeting in the portal this offseason.

Chaz Coleman — DE (Penn State)

Penn State defensive back Chaz Coleman watches warm-ups, Sept. 21, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ranked at No. 1 overall in the transfer portal, according to 247sports, the Penn State defensive end Chaz Coleman should be a prime target for the Longhorns.

Posted at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, the Ohio native recorded a forced fumble, a sack, two fumble recoveries and eight total tackles in his freshman campaign.

Having played on both the backfield as well as defensive front in high school, the true freshman proves to possess insane agility and strength as a hybrid defender on the field.

A.J. Harris — CB (Penn State)

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Kj Duff (8) during the first half, Nov. 29, 2025 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sitting at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, cornerback A.J. Harris spent his freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2024 season.

In his collegiate career, the junior has registered six passes defended, a fumble recovery, an interception and 89 total tackles. Thus proving himself to be a valuable asset in the transfer portal — one that Texas should consider to pursue.

Mateen Ibirogba — DL (Wake Forest)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (99) stops Duke Blue Devils running back Star Thomas (17) during the second half, Nov. 30, 2024 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hailing from Maryland, the defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba is listed at 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds.

Ranked at No. 3 overall in the transfer portal, according to 247sports, the redshirt junior racked up 21 total tackles alongside a forced fumble and two sacks on Wake Forest’s defensive line.

Edwin Joseph — S (Florida State)

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph (33) during the game, Sept. 28, 2024 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Posted at 6-foot and 198 pounds, the Florida State safety Edwin Joseph had quite the season.

With 37 total tackles, the Florida native cataloged an additional five passes defended, a forced fumble, and three interceptions in his sophomore campaign. Thus, making himself a top candidate as a defensive back in the transfer portal.

Keaton Thomas — LB (Baylor)

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during the first half, Nov. 29, 2025 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Having played a pivotal role on the Baylor Bears’ defensive line this season, junior linebacker Keaton Thomas proves to be another top transfer prospect worthy of consideration.

Sitting at 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds, the Florida native recorded a touchdown, two interceptions, three passes defended and 205 total tackles in his two active seasons at Baylor.