Texas Longhorns 2026 Recruiting Class Surging in National Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have secured a commitment from five-star running back Derrek Cooper, which means the climb for their recruiting class continues.
On July 14, the Longhorns held the No. 14 position in the Rivals Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings. However, one week and three five-star commitments later, they have surged to the No. 4 position and established their class as one of the nation’s very best.
Breakdown of the rankings
Cooper’s commitment helped them infiltrate the top five, but it was the decisions of five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and five-star defensive lineman James “JJ” Johnson that helped get the ball rolling with the forward movement in the rankings.
They both chose Texas on July 15, which resulted in a five-place jump for the Longhorns and put them at No. 9. Johnson’s commitment was actually a flip, as he had originally pledged to take his talents to Georgia and represent the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s recruiting class remains strong in his absence, as they currently hold the No. 2 position in Rivals’ rankings. However, prior to Johnson’s flip, their class possessed the No. 1 spot.
That spot now belongs to USC once again, and Notre Dame sits at No. 3.
Another noteworthy part of the Longhorns’ jump to No. 4 is that they have passed Texas A&M, whose class is ranked at No. 5. This is obviously subject to change, but passing their interstate rivals marks a big victory on the recruiting trail.
What Cooper brings to Texas
As far as Cooper’s commitment goes, the running back is projected to have a major impact during his college tenure. ESPN’s recruiting database ranks him as the No. 1 running back and No. 7 overall player in the class of 2026.
Chaminade-Madonna Prep used him as a multi-position threat on their way to accumulating a record of 13-2 and a Florida 1A championship. He got snaps at running back, linebacker, and safety, and his efforts helped him earn a spot to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. During the game, he carried the ball four times for 12 yards and caught one pass for 31 yards.
247Sports’ director of scouting Andrew Ivins notes that the prospect possesses “bright green speed and explosion scores.”
He joins several other five-star Texas commits, including Atkinson, Johnson, edge rusher Richard Wesley and quarterback Dia Bell. This class should be an engaging one to follow in the seasons to come, especially given this late surge the Longhorns have made in terms of recruiting.