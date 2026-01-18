Texas Longhorns Add Another LB From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have already put together an impressive transfer portal class this offseason, addressing multiple areas of need.

However, Texas isn't quite done with adding new players to the fold.

This time, the Longhorns are bringing an Austin native back home while bolstering their linebacker room in the process.

Texas Longhorns Land Akron LB Markus Boswell

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Longhorns have signed Akron transfer linebacker Markus Boswell, giving Texas another new addition to the defense.

A product of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Boswell was unranked by some outlets in the 2024 recruiting class. On3 had him ranked as a three-star prospect.

His father, Mark Boswell, is a former long jumper at Texas.

Despite flying a bit under the radar as a recruit, Boswell still received offers from programs like Colorado, Arizona, UNLV, Tulane, Texas State, UMass, North Texas, UTSA, Wyoming and Sam Houston among others.

Boswell ended up committing to Akron and had a solid year this past season for the Zips, playing in 11 games while posting 19 total tackles (six solo), one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one pass breakup and one interception.

Though Boswell doesn't have the kind of production that some of Texas' other portal additions have, he will bring intriguing depth to the Longhorns' linebacker room under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Texas Has a New-Look Linebacker Room

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) scored a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Texas lost linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore to the NFL Draft while Liona Lefau entered the portal and committed to Colorado. But in return, the Longhorns retained linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith while adding more talent at the position out of the portal.

Boswell joins a Texas transfer class that features some elite players, highlighted by Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown.

Texas also added Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, LSU lineman Zion Williams, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman, Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

The Longhorns started the portal cycle with three special teams additions in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Many Texas fans were concerned with how things started this offseason, but Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff have clearly eliminated all doubt about their intentions to go "all in" for a national championship next year.