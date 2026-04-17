Texas Longhorns Add New Cornerback From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are staying busy adding depth out of the transfer portal, even with spring practices nearly complete.

Per reports from 247Sports, the Longhorns secured their second portal commitment in as many days, landing former Brown cornerback Nick Hudson. The news comes less than 24 hours after Texas added former Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow to the defense as well.

A Houston, TX native, Brown now returns to his home state for the 2026 season after being one of the best defensive backs in the Ivy League the past few years.

Nick Hudson Brings Depth to Texas Secondary

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hudson likely won't see any significant snaps in SEC play, but he brings veteran depth to Will Muschamp's secondary and will be a valuable player during practices.

During the 2024 season, he led the Ivy League with 13 pass breakups. Then this past season, he was a Third Team Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy selection but played in just seven games while posting five total tackles.

In his three-year career at Brown, Hudson played in 27 games while tallying 52 total tackles (38 solo), one sack, 13 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

The Longhorns certainly turned some heads with the addition of Hudson. Instead of bringing in a player who had previously played at a bigger program, they took a swing on another Texas native who they feel can add some valued depth.

There are still other better-known names available in the portal that Texas could have added but it says something that Hudson is the one the program chose to bring in.

Both Hudson and Snow will be a bit behind when it comes to learning Muschamp's defensive scheme since they will have missed all of spring practice, but summer and fall camp will give them time to pick things up before the season starts in September.

Hudson is just the second defensive back transfer Texas has added out of the portal this offseason, joining Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe. The Longhorns' secondary is set to feature a ton of returners, highlighted by the presence of safeties Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams Jr. along with cornerbacks Kade Phillips, Graceson Littleton and Kobe Black.

Hudson could see some late-game snaps in the season opener against Texas State and in the other non-conference game against UTSA.

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