The Turning Point in Texas Softball's Championship Sealing Game vs. Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns, for the second year in a row, have climbed the momentum of college softball to become the only team left standing and claiming the title of national champions.

The Longhorns do so after taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a rematch of last season's Women's College World Series championship series. Texas would need just two games to claim another national title, sweeping the series after a 7-3 win in game one and a 4-1 win in game two, sealing the win.

While the Longhorns ended Thursday night, celebrating the second game of the series, which looked to be swinging in Texas Tech's favor and forcing a game three. However, the Longhorns turned the tide after getting out of a shaky inning and roaring back. Here's a look at that moment that changed the ballgame for the Longhorns and helped secure another national title.

Fourth Inning Survival, Fuels Comeback

Texas Longhorns starting pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez (77) celebrates after an out during a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Longhorns head coach Mike White turned to his senior pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez to start the second game of the championship series after his ace junior Teagan Kavan went a full seven innings just 24 hours before game two.

While the senior had a quality start to the game, getting out of the first three innings unscathed and the score still even at zero. White decided to make an interesting decision to bring freshman Hannah Wells out of the bullpen to give the Red Raiders a different look.

The freshman hadn't taken to the circle since May 15, and while Wells looked poised for the first three batters she faced, getting two quick outs and one getting on with a single. Wells would lose some command of her pitches and get the Longhorns into a tight jam after she surrendered a walk and hit a batter to load the bases.

And with the game at a pivotal moment, any big hit would increase the Red Raiders' 1-0 lead into something the Longhorns wouldn't be able to dig out of, with Texas Tech having its ace senior NiJaree Canady in the circle.

White chose to go back to Gutierrez, bringing her out of the dugout with the bases loaded, needing just one out to survive the inning. Gutierrez faced Mihyi Davis, who had been on base in her previous two at-bats while facing Gutierrez, being hit by a pitch, and with a single.

And on a 2-2 pitch, the Longhorns senior would force Davis to lineout to center field, ending the Red Raider threat and keeping the alive Longhorns in the game.

The Longhorns surviving the fourth inning on the arm of Gutierrez would set up Texas to push itself in front in the fifth inning. The very next frame saw the Longhorns take a lead they would never let up, as, with the bases loaded, Viviana Martinez forced a quick play by the shortstop, which induced a throwing error, and Texas would score two runs.

With the slim 2-1 lead, Gutierrez would be called upon for another big inning in the bottom of the fifth in order to give Kavan enough time to warm up. And as she did the inning before, Gutierrez would be up for the moment with a 1-2-3 inning, taking the chance of a response was taken away from the Red Raiders.

The Longhorns would add a pair of insurance runs at the top of the sixth, giving Kavan a 4-1 lead that would be more than enough for the junior to slam the door. And she did just that, striking out five of the six batters she faced in two frames, sealing a second national championship for the Longhorns.

Gutierrez stared down a nightmare scenario with the game in the balance in that fourth inning and escaped. The Longhorns would turn that momentum from inside the circle to the batter's box, finally breaking through to deliver a comeback win.

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