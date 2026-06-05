How Big Of A Season Could Texas Longhorns WR Cam Coleman Actually Have?

It's another summer where the Texas Longhorns are making headlines for just existing as a football program. Rumors of who the team may or may not play this upcoming season have garnered a lot of attention. But what should be getting the most attention is the talent on this roster.

Starting quarterback Arch Manning is expected to take another leap in his career. A leap that many believed would be the case last season. Nevertheless, it appears the redshirt junior quarterback is ready for his breakout season.

If Manning is to have a Heisman like season in Austin, he will need some talent to help carry this offense. One name that has popped up since his arrival is former Auburn Tigers wide receiver, Cam Coleman. Coleman spent two seasons with the Tigers before finding his new home with Texas. While expectations are always high in Austin, can Coleman be a game-changer for this offense?

WR 1?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his catch over Missouri Tigers defensive back Stephen Hall (0) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman already brings something to the table that most new additions don't have: SEC experience. The new Longhorns wide receiver understands the physicality that comes in this conference, and will be no stranger to making a physical play this fall.

Last season, Coleman finished with 56 receptions, 708 receiving yards, and five touchdown receptions. Those are outstanding numbers for a receiver who was on a team that never really found its identity last season. In his career at Auburn, Coleman finished with 93 receptions, 1,306 receiving yards, and 13 touchdown receptions. It's clear the talent is there, so what can he bring to the table here?

Fresh Start

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fresh start surrounded by talent is the perfect recipe to see Coleman at his very best. The Longhorns are far from the team Coleman was on last season. This team has an identity this season, and it starts with the confidence from Manning.

There's no question that Coleman and Manning have already been making the connection in spring and this summer, so they are on the same page this fall. The six-foot-three, 197lb receiver is going to be a very massive, very easy target for Manning to find down the field.

If this offense is going to be anything that the fan base is hoping it will become, it's going to need Coleman at his very best. That sounds like just the challenge he was hoping for.

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