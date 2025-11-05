Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Ahead of Oklahoma in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns added to their College Football Playoff resume with a win over Vanderbilt.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season have been released, and the Texas Longhorns are in the mix.

The CFP committee placed Texas at No. 11 in the inital rankings, which was notably one spot ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 12. Based on the current bracket rankings, Texas would be the first team out in this scenario.

This shows that the committee is valuing Texas' head-to-head win over Oklahoma, something that could follow the Longhorns to selection day if they can stay in CFP contention at the end of the regular season

Full Top 25 Rankings

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass on the first play of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Here is the Top 25 of the first CFP rankings:

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 - BYU Cougars

No. 8 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 9 - Oregon Ducks

No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 11 - Texas Longhorns

No. 12 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 13 - Utah Utes

No. 14 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 15 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 16 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 17 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 18 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 19 - USC Trojans

No. 20 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 21 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 22 - Missouri Tigers

No. 23 - Washington Huskies

No. 24 - Pitt Panthers

No. 25 - Tennessee Volunteers

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made his CFP case for the Longhorns while speaking to the media on Monday after the win over Vanderbilt.

"It's an interesting process that the college football committee has to go through," Sarkisian said. "I think we got a pretty good team. We've beaten, two top-10 ranked teams so far this year, we play in the toughest conference in America. We've lost on the road in a difficult environment, lost on the road to the No. 1 team in the country to start the (season)."

"So, but I do think we're playing better football now than we have all year, and we need to continue to do that. There's a lot of football left to be played. I always laugh at these initial CFP rankings, and what does it really look like in the end, right?"

The Longhorns will have a chance to add to their resume against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Nov. 15. Texas also hosts No. 3 Texas A&M in the regular season finale on Nov. 28.

Zach Dimmitt
