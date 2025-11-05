Texas Longhorns Ahead of Oklahoma in First College Football Playoff Rankings
AUSTIN -- The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season have been released, and the Texas Longhorns are in the mix.
The CFP committee placed Texas at No. 11 in the inital rankings, which was notably one spot ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 12. Based on the current bracket rankings, Texas would be the first team out in this scenario.
This shows that the committee is valuing Texas' head-to-head win over Oklahoma, something that could follow the Longhorns to selection day if they can stay in CFP contention at the end of the regular season
Full Top 25 Rankings
Here is the Top 25 of the first CFP rankings:
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7 - BYU Cougars
No. 8 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 9 - Oregon Ducks
No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 11 - Texas Longhorns
No. 12 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 13 - Utah Utes
No. 14 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 15 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 16 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 17 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 18 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 19 - USC Trojans
No. 20 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 21 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 22 - Missouri Tigers
No. 23 - Washington Huskies
No. 24 - Pitt Panthers
No. 25 - Tennessee Volunteers
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made his CFP case for the Longhorns while speaking to the media on Monday after the win over Vanderbilt.
"It's an interesting process that the college football committee has to go through," Sarkisian said. "I think we got a pretty good team. We've beaten, two top-10 ranked teams so far this year, we play in the toughest conference in America. We've lost on the road in a difficult environment, lost on the road to the No. 1 team in the country to start the (season)."
"So, but I do think we're playing better football now than we have all year, and we need to continue to do that. There's a lot of football left to be played. I always laugh at these initial CFP rankings, and what does it really look like in the end, right?"
The Longhorns will have a chance to add to their resume against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Nov. 15. Texas also hosts No. 3 Texas A&M in the regular season finale on Nov. 28.