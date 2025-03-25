Texas Longhorns' Alfred Collins Sets Intriguing Top-30 Visit
Like many of his now-former teammates, Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins is gearing up for next month's NFL Draft.
While he's not widely expected to be a first-round pick like some of his teammates, Collins has already garnered quite a lot of interest from around the league, including from within the Lone Star State.
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Dallas Cowboys will host Collins for a top 30 visit in the coming weeks. This comes just one day after the Cowboys reportedly scheduled a visit with Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, so Jerry Jones and co. definitely have their eyes on Austin.
Hailing from Bastrop, Texas, Collins broke out this season after biding his time for years. The 6-6, 332-pound defensive tackle finished the year with 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass break ups and a forced fumble. He earned second-team All-American honors after starting all 16 games.
Many scouts seem to believe that Collins is one of the best run defenders in this class, and most projections have him going in the second or third round.
"Collins isn’t going to stand out in one particular area, but he plays hard and has outstanding physical traits to blend right into an NFL defensive rotation," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "He’s quick laterally to spoil landmarks for zone blockers and has the stride length to disrupt upfield if asked. He added mass in 2024 and was harder to move when his pad level was right, but he can be tardy to shed and tackle a gap over.
"He has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped. He’s not a premier playmaker but he has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter."
Collins didn't do much at last month's combine, but should have more to show at the Longhorns' pro day on Tuesday, where many NFL teams are expected to be in attendance.