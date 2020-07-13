Texas Longhorns Among Contenders for Elite Florida Cornerback

Defensive back Jaheim Singletary released a top 10 schools list and the Texas Longhorns made the cut.

Texas was included along with Georgia, Florida, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and USC.

The Robert E. Lee High School (Florida) prospect is the No. 3 cornerback, No. 4 player in the state of Florida and No. 15 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Singletary is as good as any cornerback I've seen so far in the 2022 class. At 6-foot-2 and boasting a 74-inch wingspan the Florida product doesn't just have all the physical tools, he's extremely far along in his football knowledge for a player his age.

Just a sophomore last year, it didn't take long for Singletary to develop into one of the best cover men in the talent-rich state of Florida. He uses his instincts as a receiver to high-point the ball and make the most of his height and athleticism and seems to have a natural instinct when it comes to getting between the ball and a receiver. His timing knocking down balls from around a receiver's back without getting called for pass interference is something you really can't teach. 247Sports has him rated as a four-star prospect right now, but as long as he continues to develop in the next two years he'll likely end up as a five-star recruit in most scouting services.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI