LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Among Contenders for Elite Florida Cornerback

Chris Dukes

Defensive back Jaheim Singletary released a top 10 schools list and the Texas Longhorns made the cut. 

Texas was included along with Georgia, Florida, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and USC.

The Robert E. Lee High School (Florida) prospect is the No. 3 cornerback, No. 4 player in the state of Florida and No. 15 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Singletary is as good as any cornerback I've seen so far in the 2022 class. At 6-foot-2 and boasting a 74-inch wingspan the Florida product doesn't just have all the physical tools, he's extremely far along in his football knowledge for a player his age.

Just a sophomore last year, it didn't take long for Singletary to develop into one of the best cover men in the talent-rich state of Florida. He uses his instincts as a receiver to high-point the ball and make the most of his height and athleticism and seems to have a natural instinct when it comes to getting between the ball and a receiver. His timing knocking down balls from around a receiver's back without getting called for pass interference is something you really can't teach. 247Sports has him rated as a four-star prospect right now, but as long as he continues to develop in the next two years he'll likely end up as a five-star recruit in most scouting services. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The ‘Eyes of Texas’ is Set to Stay

On Monday the University of Texas released a statement titled: 'A More Diverse and Welcoming Campus'.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Make Top 5 List for Four-Star Tight End Demetrius Crownover

The Longhorns were included along with Texas A&M, Ohio State, Baylor and Nebraska.

Chris Dukes

UT Announces Campus Changes to Promote Racial Equality

The changes come in response to numerous requests from current and former student athletes

Chris Dukes

Texas AD Chris Del Conte Gives Update on Athletes' Return to the Forty Acres

The University of Texas vice president and athletic director praised his staff's implementation of COVID safety measures.

Chris Dukes

Junior Colleges Expected to Postpone Football Until the Spring

The NJCAA is considering moving its college football season to the spring in a move that will affect many Division I schools.

Chris Dukes

Wrongfully Convicted Greg Kelley Participates in Walk-On Tryout With the Texas Longhorns

Over six years ago, Greg Kelley, an 18-year-old at the time, was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He spent three years in prison before his innocence was finally proven in 2019.

Tomer Barazani

Why the Big 12 Should Offer Temporary Membership to Notre Dame, BYU

The league could ensure at least two more games for its members amid talk of conference-only seasons for the Power Five

Chris Dukes

by

Burnt O

Devin Duvernay Madden 21 Rookie Rating Released

The Baltimore Ravens selected the speedster with the 92nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Soccer Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

Longhorns to face five opponents that participated in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Wide Receiver Commit Primed for Big Senior Year

Not a lot of people knew the name Casey Cain when he committed to Texas earlier this summer, but that may be about to change.

Chris Dukes